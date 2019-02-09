A chink in Rapid City's armor this season has been an inability to put the puck in the net, as in the previous 13 games the Rush have been held to three or fewer goals.
On Saturday night, the Rush exceeded that total in the first period lighting the lamp four times in jumping to a 4-1 lead and running past the Wichita Thunder 7-4 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
When Tyler Poulson added a power play goal in the second period to offset a Thunder goal boosting the Rapid City lead to 5-2, a relaxing, celebratory night appeared ahead for Rush fans.
Was a three-goal lead enough?
Just barely as the Rush had to withstand a furious Wichita third period rally that narrowed the lead to 5-4 midway through the period before Rapid City’s third power play of the night and two empty-netters in the waning seconds closed out the victory.
The Rush came out flying and Chris Leibinger ignited the first period fireworks jamming in a rebound from the slot for a 1-0 Rush lead. Shaquille Merasty and Brandon Fehd earned assists on the score. And after the Thunder responded three and half minutes later, a Pierre-Cedric Labrie lamp-lighter off a scrum in front of the net, Leibinger added his second goal of the night, and fourth of the season, a minute and thirty-four later to give the Rush would not relinquish.
“The first goal I just put a rebound in and the second one kind of bounced in, but both of them were set up off plays by my teammates,” Leibinger said. “When you get a team down, you have to put them away. They got a couple of power play goals to make it close, but we were able to step up and close it out.”
Rapid City assistant coach Nello Ferrara was behind the bench for the Rush as head coach Danny Tetrault was serving a one-game suspensions. He said the start was imperative for them Saturday night.
"We talked about how important the beginning of the game and the foundation of a solid, 60-minute game for us,” he said. “We have so many rookies and they are just learning how to handle their emotions in those kinds of situations. We are up and sometimes and strange things happen and suddenly bang, bang. And that’s a great hockey team over there. In this division there is so much parity that you have to play a full 60 minutes.”
Brandon Fehd (second of the season), assisted by Darby Llewellyn and Justin Faryna) and Faryna (third, assists to Willem Nong-Lambert and Richard Coyne) added first period goals as well as Rapid City enjoyed a 4-1 advantage after one period of play.
Included in the Rush first period fire was Faryna’s power-play goal, the first of the series after a 0-6 performance on Friday night.
As to be expected, Wichita came out with attitude to open the second period. Too much in fact as the Thunder rough-housing resulted in two quick penalties, the second of which resulted in Rapid City’s second power-play goal of the night, a Poulson scored in the low slot set up by a nifty crossing pass from Pierre-Luc Mercier. Josh Elmes also earned a helper on the tally.
The Rush special teams gave one back with 6:56 remaining in the period. Caught up on ice on a power play chance, Thunder forward Lane Bauer found space and his blast from the high slot slipped under the crossbar to cut the Rush lead to 5-2.
Though the Rush have an 8-2 record when leading after two periods, Friday night’s frantic final minutes during which a two-goal lead nearly evaporated seemingly in the blink of eye, might have kept the leery on the somewhat anxious side heading into the final period.
Concern was well-conceived as double penalties to Coyne (hooking) and Dylan Quaile (tripping) set up a 5-on-3-man advantage for Wichita. The Thunder quickly converted on a Lane Bauer goal, and then added another on the one-man advantage, a goal by Jeremy Beaudry to cut the Rush lead to 5-4.
With memories of Friday night’s near nightmarish finish in mind, the Rush rebounded down the stretch adding a a power play goal by Stefan Fournier and empty netters by Poulson and Merasty to close out the win.
Outshot in the final two periods, Rush goalie Adam Carlson made numerous clutch saves (32 saves in the game) to preserve the crucial victory.
“We got a couple empty netters there at the end, but actually it was a one-goal game,” Ferrara said. “But it’s a great learning experience for the kids tonight. I’m proud of the effort. There weren’t any silly penalties and the guys responded when they needed to.”
The Rapid City win vaulted the Rush past Wichita into fifth place in the Mountain Division though the locals still remain four points behind Kansas City for the fourth and final ECHL playoff spot.
Rapid City’s brief two-game homestand concluded on Saturday night as the Rush (20-24-4-3) travel to Idaho next week for a three-game series with the Steelheads on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.