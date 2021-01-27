Rush get goaltender Kozun from Indy Fuel

The Rapid City Rush have acquired goaltender Taran Kozun from the Indy Fuel for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Kozun comes to the Rush in the midst of his second season of professional hockey, despite his rookie status due to games played. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound net-minder began the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks, suffering an overtime loss in his only appearance. Following his release from the Mavericks, he went to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and suffered a shootout loss in his only appearance on against Birmingham. Kozun then earned a call-up to the Indy Fuel, and won his only appearance against the Tulsa Oilers, stopping all but two of 43 shots.

A native of Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Kozun returned to professional hockey this season following three seasons of Canadian college hockey with USports’ University of Saskatchewan. As the net-minder of the Huskies, he posted a career record of 41-6-2 in 50 games with 11 shutouts, a 1.85 GAA and .928 SV%. In each of his final two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Kozun was named USports and USports West Goaltender of the Year, and a USports West and USports All-Canadian First Team selection.