Rapid City Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault draws designs for a drill for his team at the Ice Arena. Monday morning marked the first practice for this year's Rush squad, whose season begins Oct. 11. The first home game is Oct. 25.
Kent Bush, Journal Staff
A member of the Rapid City Rush fires a shot during the team's first practice Monday morning.
Kent Bush
Journal Staff
The play was physical during the first practice of the season for the Rapid City Rush.
