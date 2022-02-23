 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush send Evers to Indy

R1A.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Rush forward Darren McCormick shoots on goalie David Tendeck as defenseman Christian Evers (left) puts pressure on him during the first practice of this season's training camp Oct. 11, 2021 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced today that defenseman Christian Evers has been sent to the Indy Fuel, completing the February 16 trade that brought winger Keegan Iverson and defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf to Rapid City.

Evers has appeared in 44 games for Rapid City and has ten assists and 30 penalty minutes. He is in his first professional season out of the University of Vermont.

This transaction completes the trade that sent Ryan Valentini along with future considerations to Indy in exchange for Zuhlsdorf and Iverson. In three games for the Rush, Iverson has a goal, an assist and a fighting major. Zuhlsdorf has also appeared in three games with Rapid City and has an assist and a fight.

In a separate transaction, the Rush placed defenseman Tristan Thompson on team suspension in order to retain his ECHL rights, after Thompson signed with the Stavanger Oilers in Norway.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

