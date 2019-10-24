The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that it has signed rookie forward Gage Torrel ahead of their home-opening weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies.
Torrel was acquired by the Rush after he was released from the Fort Wayne Komets. Last year, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward played in the first two games of his professional career with the Komets following the conclusion of his NCAA career. As a senior at Lake Superior State last season, he set career-highs in every offensive category with 7 goals, 18 assists, and 25 points in 38 games, along with a +20 rating. A native of Monticello, Minnesota, Torrel concluded his four-year career as a Laker with 34 goals, 48 assists, and 82 points in 148 games.
For their 12th Opening Weekend in team history, the Rush will play host to Mountain Division rival Utah. Puck drop for the first home games of the season, Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
State competitive cheer and dance championships set
Aberdeen Central High School is the site for the 13th annual state competition for cheer and dance. Competition for Class A will be today, with opening ceremonies beginning at 4 p.m. MDT.
Class AA competition will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Class A has 19 schools entered in the competitive cheer competition with 9 in the competitive dance competition. In Class AA, 17 schools will compete in competitive dance, with 17 set to compete in competitive cheer.
Competitive cheer has one category: stunting/tumbling. Competitive dance will have four categories: hip hop, jazz, kick and pom.
Spearfish looking for Hall of Fame nominations
The deadline for the 2018 nominations to the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame is Dec. 6. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize men and women who have excelled through athletic participation, coaching or contributions to the Spearfish High School athletic program. Nominees for participation must have graduated in the Class of 2014 or before.
Nomination forms for eligible candidates are available at the Spearfish High School District website at www.spearfish.k12.sd.us , the High School Activities office or may be requested by calling 717-1206.
Or contact the activities office at 717-1206 or sornelas@spearfish.k12.sd.us with questions.
BHYFL title games moved to Saturday
The Black Hills Youth Football League Super Bowls have been moved to Saturday at Sioux Park Stadium due to incoming weather.
In the Super Bowl, there will also be a title game in the Sr. PeeWee Division, and that will kick things off at 8 a.m. between the Rapid City Falcons and the Rapid City Broncos.
The Mighty Mites will be at 10 a.m.,with the Rapid City Broncos vs. the Lead-Deadwood 49ers.
In the Junior PeeWee Division, it will be the Badlands Eagles against the Spearfish Rams at noon.
The Eagles and Rams, in the PeeWee Division, will close things up at 2 p.m.