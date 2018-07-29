District 30 Republicans selected their candidate for State Senate in the November election this past Friday in a special meeting held at the Custer County Public Library.
Elected GOP members including county officials and precinct committee people gathered to vote for their party's nominee.
Incumbent Senator Lance Russell of Hot Springs had secured the nomination in the June GOP primary but withdrew to pursue the GOP's nomination for Attorney General(AG).
Russell didn't receive the party's nominations for (AG) at their June convention. He opted to re-enter the race for State Senate.
Running against Russell were banker, Bruce Rampelberg and Custer County Commissioner, Travis Bies. Rampelberg had served as State Senator for District 30 from 2011 until being defeated in the 2016 primary election by Russell.
After each candidate had been officially nominated by a voting party member, each candidate was given three minutes to speak.
After the candidate speeches, the public and candidates were asked to leave the room so the caucus could communicate in private. After several minutes the candidates were invited into the room, and after a few minutes more the public was allowed to re-enter.
After the public was allowed in, votes were cast. Each voting member had a red ticket he or she could cast for one of the candidates.
Once the votes were tallied, it was apparent Russell had won with a health margin. Russell secured 38 votes to Rampelberg's 13 and Bies's 11.
Russell addressed the caucus after his victory was announced, "I really appreciate the support I've had for the last 18 years from this district." He added, "I will do my best to go back and defeat the Democrats in the Fall and go on and truly get reform for things that are harming rural South Dakota."
After his victory speech, an audience member asked Russell how he would handle a challenge to his presence on the ballot. This question was in response to speculation that Russell may be ineligible for the nomination because of his previous withdraw, and could be sued as a result.
"You know, anybody can sue over anything, but the will of the voters is the key in this situation. When you poll-down 72 percent of the vote last October and you get 60-some percent this cycle, to deprive you and to deprive the Republican Party of their candidate is a tall order for any judge."