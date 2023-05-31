Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will celebrate the 85th anniversary of National Donut Day on Friday. The Salvation Army will hand out free donuts, coffee, water and lemonade from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 621 E. St. Patrick St. in Rapid City.

Each person who stops by for a donut will also receive a 50% off coupon good on Friday and Saturday at the thrift store. The Salvation Army Thrift Store sells items to raise money used to help people in need in the community.

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army. National Donut Day is a great excuse to visit your favorite bakery or donut shop, and it’s a reminder of the bravery of The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” who joined soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

“Over the last 85 years, The Salvation Army has provided hope and help to those in need across the country as the nation’s largest private provider of social services,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator. “Today, Donut Day is a tradition to celebrate the work of the original Donut Lassies by delivering donuts and emotional and spiritual care to those in need.”

In 1917, The Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France and set up makeshift huts to provide soldiers with essential supplies, emotional and spiritual support, and freshly baked donuts. The sweet treats raised soldiers’ spirits while also bringing comfort and a taste of home for those who risked their lives.

Today, The Salvation Army continues serving on the front lines of local communities by providing a wide range of programs and services to vulnerable individuals and families in need in Rapid City and the Black Hills area. The Salvation Army provides spiritual, emotional and financial care and support to hundreds of people each year.

Go to salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day/ for more information about National Donut Day or to download the Donut Lassies’ original recipe.