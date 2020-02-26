Sano moves across diamond for Donaldson

"I've got a lot of friends that play first base in the big leagues, and they told me about it," Sano said. "I try to learn from everybody."

"I feel comfortable. I know every day, I have my routine with (third base/infield coach Tony) Diaz. It's different now because last year, I played third, and sometimes they told me to play first base, so I felt a little not in a good spot because playing both positions was different. But now, I play just first base, and I feel more comfortable now."

It's been noticeable to his teammates -- perhaps, because Sano hasn't been noticeable at first base.

"I think the key of somebody new, when you don't notice them, that's a really good sign," Odorizzi said. "There's probably going to be some rough points, some bumps in game situations, but that happens even with (experienced) first basemen. So I think we're going to be OK."

At 6-feet-4 and 272 pounds, Sano is easy to spot for his fielders.

"Yeah, he's large, a large target over there," Odorizzi said. "As long as I can get it within like a 10-foot radius I think I might be OK."

With Donaldson in the fold, what kind of damage can the Bomba Squad do this season?

"We've got a great lineup, but we're not looking for the Bomba Squad this year," Sano said. "We got our record, and I don't think they can break it too quickly. This year, we've got something better. We've got a World Series. We're playing for the World Series."

