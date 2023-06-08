The Spearfish Sasquatch split a pair of seven inning games with the Sawtooth Sockeyes on Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Sawtooth claimed a 14-7 victory in the opening contest, before Spearfish bounced back and nabbed a 6-0 victory to wrap up the series.

Game 1: Sockeyes 14, Sasquatch 7

Sawtooth jumped out to a 10-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings, but Spearfish pushed back.

The Sasquatch managed one run in the third and six in the fifth to cut their deficit to three runs.

The Sockeyes responded in the top of the seventh with another four spot to put the game out of reach and clinch the series.

Spearfish tallied seven hits, while Sawtooth racked up 17 hits. Both teams finished with one error.

Rapid City Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman led the Sasquatch at the plate. He finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Game 2: Sasquatch 6, Sockeyes 0

The offense took a little longer to settle in for the series finale and the contest remained scoreless heading into the bottom of the third.

Spearfish totaled two runs in the third and four in the fourth, to aid a solid outing by its bullpen.

The Sasquatch (4-5-1) staff allowed five hits in the contest with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Starter Lance Shaaf picked up the win on the mound with four scoreless innings. He surrendered three hits, struck out four and walked one.

Bachman delivered at the plate again as he went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

The Sockeyes improved to 8-4 on the season.

Spearfish continues its home stand at 6:05 p.m. Friday against the Nebraska Prospects at Black Hills Energy Stadium.