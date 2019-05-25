SPEARFISH — Even though its first season in the Expedition League didn’t result in a playoff appearance, there was optimism for the Spearfish Sasquatch’s second opening day at Black Hills Energy Stadium Saturday night.
That optimism grew once the crowd saw the lineup Spearfish will be putting out this season.
The Sasquatch jumped all over the Hub City Hotshots in the first three innings and cruised to a 10-2 win.
“We have some big guys that like to swing the bat, and that’s what they did tonight,”said Spearfish assistant manager Seth McLemore. “As we expected, the pitchers did what they were supposed to do and throw strikes.”
McLemore is the acting manager while Adam Core, the team’s manager, finishing up his season with Southern Illinois.
McLemore said coming into the game many of the guys had only been together for four days, but were able to adjust to each other well for an opening night win.
“I had one guy come in today,” McLemore said with a smile. “I’ve been talking to Adam (Core) a lot, we’re best friends and so for him to trust me to be here has been really cool. We’ve talked so much about these guys and to these guys that we kind of knew what we had.
“Once everyone got down here I had a sit-down conversation with everyone, telling them what kind of a coach I am and what I expect. At the end of the day, we’re going to learn about each other over the summer, but this is baseball. It’s the universal language and everyone speaks it. It’s fun to watch them come together and play like a team after four days.”
Spearfish opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Spearfish native Jaxon Rosencranz scored on a stolen base and two errors.
Jose Rangel would scored later in the inning on a double from Jake Gray.
Hub City responded with a run in the top of the second, but the Sasquatch had a big bottom of the second to make it 5-1. A triple of Chad Call scored Trace Hamby, and then a single from Z Westley scored Rosencranz and Rangel.
The Hotshots scored a run in the top of the third, and then the Sasquatch responded with three more runs from Beaux Escobar, Hamby and Luke Lampros.
“We didn’t leave a lot of guys on base tonight and that’s a good sign,” McLemore said. “Getting those extra runs with two outs are always big. This week was tough, we didn’t get outside much and they performed over expectations tonight.”
A solo home run from Westley made the score 9-2 in favor of Spearfish, and then the Sasquatch bullpen shut down Hub City for the rest of the night.
Spearfish added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Rosencranz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Escobar.
The Hotshots committed three errors while Spearfish committed none. The Sasquatch also outshit Hub City 12-6.
Spearfish used four pitchers and McLemore said that’s something he and Core want to do throughout the summer to keep arms fresh.
“The pitching staff did an excellent job tonight,” he said. “We had a mix of guys, and at the end of the day, that’s what we want. We’re to give these kids innings, and if they come in an throw strikes like tonight, it’ll be easy for me to point down the line at the next guy and pass it down.”
McLemore said another encouraging thing has been the bond between his team who are, for the most part, still strangers.
At the end of the game a hard tag on a Hub City player for the final out caused the benches to clear momentarily. Although nothing happened, the Spearfish bench was quick to jump out and defend their teammate.
“I know they’ve been hanging out a lot off the field, and that’s where it starts,” he said. “They go eat together, work out together and I think they’re very close, and they have the game goal in mind. We told them in the beginning that we’re not here to compete we’re here to win and I saw a lot of smiles when I said that.”
Spearfish, 1-0, and Hub City, 0-1, will face off today at 1:35 p.m.