Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational;TBA
Lyman Raider Nation Invitational Cross Country Meet (Presho);10 a.m.
Battler Invitational (Gettysburg);10 a.m.
High School Football;Time
Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at RC Stevens;11 a.m.
Douglas/RC Christian at James Valley Christian; 11 a.m.
Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;12 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at RC Stevens;9 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational;8 a.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell;12 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Ipswich Tournament;10:30 a.m.
Jones County at Highmore-Harrold;11 a.m.
RC Central at SF O'Gorman;12 p.m.
Phillip at Wall;1 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;1:15 p.m.
Bennett County at Lyman;2 p.m.
Dupree at Bison;3 p.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish;4 p.m.
High School Competitive Cheer;Time
Brookings Invitational;10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!