 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

  • Updated

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational;TBA

Lyman Raider Nation Invitational Cross Country Meet (Presho);10 a.m.

Battler Invitational (Gettysburg);10 a.m.

High School Football;Time

Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at RC Stevens;11 a.m.

Douglas/RC Christian at James Valley Christian; 11 a.m.

Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;12 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at RC Stevens;9 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational;8 a.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;12 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Ipswich Tournament;10:30 a.m.

Jones County at Highmore-Harrold;11 a.m.

RC Central at SF O'Gorman;12 p.m.

Phillip at Wall;1 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;1:15 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman;2 p.m.

Dupree at Bison;3 p.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish;4 p.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

Brookings Invitational;10 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News