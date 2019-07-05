The Sheridan County Fair offers plenty of entertainment, and families who want to take in multiple events can save money with the purchase of ticket books.
Ticket books are $35 each and cover the admission fees for the Tuesday, Friday and Saturday rodeo performances and the Saturday night concert.
The ticket books can be purchased online at www.sherdiancountyfairand rodeo.com, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds ticket office or at Super Foods, Grocery Mart, Stockmen’s Drug and the Chamber of Commerce in Gordon and the Ideal Market in Rushville.
The general admission ticket books represent a $10 savings off of gate prices for the rodeos. Tuesday night’s ranch rodeo performance carries a $5 gate fee, while admission is $10 per person per night to the Friday and Saturday performances. Tickets for the concert alone are $30 each.
Daily rodeo tickets can be purchased at the ticket office at the fairgrounds Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Concert-only tickets can be purchased on the website or at the fair office; the fair office also has pre-sale carnival tickets.
The Gordon Chamber of Commerce also has reserved seating tickets available for $40 if you want to guarantee a prime spot to view all of the action.