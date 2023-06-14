Summer concert season gets in full swing this week. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy free outdoor concerts in parks and downtown venues throughout the Black Hills.

Rapid City

Rapid City Municipal Band opens its 2023 season of weekly free concerts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Bandshell.

The weekly concerts will be performed on Wednesday nights from June 14 through August 2, with the exception of a special Independence Day concert on July 4.

The July 4 concert will take place before the city’s fireworks display. The band will pay tribute to the nation’s independence with a variety of well-known patriotic songs and a salute to the nation’s armed services. In 2022, the Municipal Band Concert was one of the events featured during the 50th commemoration observance of the 1972 Rapid City Flood.

For 105 years — dating back to the presidency of Woodrow Wilson — the Rapid City Municipal Band and its local performers have provided free music for Rapid City citizens and visitors. The Municipal Band is sponsored by the City of Rapid City through an Arts Investment Grant managed by the Rapid City Arts Council.

“The directors and band members have a long-standing community connection promoting and enhancing Rapid City history,” said co-directors Mark Bray, Don Downs and Bill Evans. “We are pleased to continue the wishes of the Rapid City founding fathers in playing an integral part in promoting community pride. For over 100 years, the band has provided free music for the citizens of and visitors to Rapid City.”

Rapid City's Summer Nights continues Thursday with Tripwire. Summer Nights, with music, activities and food vendors, take places from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at the intersection of Seventh and St. Joseph streets. The Summer Nights concert lineup will be Slamabama June 22, David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers June 29, Zeona Road July 6, Rowan Grace July 13, Jagertown July 20, Flannel July 27, Arcana Kings August 3, Nate Botsford August 10, SGT Rock August 17, The BathCo August 24, and Garage Boys August 31.

Spearfish

Canyon Acoustic Series opens Wednesday at Spearfish City Park. Enjoy music by Stillhouse Junkies from 6-8:30 p.m., along with food trucks and kids activities. The event is free.

Canyon Acoustic Series continues from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 2. The musical lineup is The Fretliners June 21, My Second Rodeo June 28, Chain Station July 5, Maygen and the Birdwatcher July 12, The Pine Hill Haints July 19, MoonShroom July 26 and Charlie Parr August 2.

Deadwood

The Wednesday Night Concert Series continues this week with Corduroy Vinyl. All concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on the Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at Outlaw Square. The concert lineup through the summer is Randy McAllister June 21, The Cowardly Lions June 28, Kory and the Fireflies July 5, Space Monkey Mafia July 12, Jagertown July 19, Dakota Country Band July 26, The Garage Boys August 2, Ivory August 16, Surfin Safari August 23, and Toadstool Jamboree Reunion Show August 30.

Belle Fourche

Hometown Thursdays summer concert series takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Tri-State Museum and Visitors Center. The concert lineup is Common Law June 15, Revolver June 22, Dakota Country June 29, South Hwy 85 Band July 6, The Wilt Brothers Band July 13, Camp Comfort July 20, and Chelsey Dee & Company July 27.

Northern Hills Community Band

Northern Hills Community Band is performing concerts throughout the Black Hills this month: June 22, 7 p.m., Spearfish City Park, Spearfish; June 25, 7 p.m., Harley-Davidson Rally Point, Sturgis; and June 27, 7 p.m., Historic Adamas House, Deadwood.

Northern Hills Community Band is composed of multiple generations of musicians who have shared their musical talents and entertained for more than a century. The band's repertoire traditionally includes marches, hymns, popular theme songs, classical music and more.