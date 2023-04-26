Rapid City’s municipal election and the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education election are now less than six weeks away.

Local community groups are hosting forums and panels for candidates on various nights over the next month to give citizens an opportunity to ask questions and hear from those running for office.

Below is a list of known events open to the public so far.

April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Washington Room of the Best Western Ramkota; 2111 LaCrosse St. (hosted by SD Citizens for Liberty)

May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Ramkota; 2111 LaCrosse St. (hosted by Visit Rapid City; attendance limited to 100 — registration required)

May 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church; 5311 Sheridan Lake Rd. (Interfaith forum; contact Amy Poliscky at (605) 391-6473)

May 9 starting at 6 p.m. at the Minneluzahan Senior Center; 315 N 4th St.

May 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Journey Museum and Learning Center; 222 New York St. (hosted by SD Democracy in Action)

May 16 starting at 6 p.m. at the Minneluzahan Senior Center; 315 N. 4th St. (hosted by the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association)

May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Alpine Room of The Monument; 444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd. (hosted by AFSCME-FOP-IAFF)

May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Dahl Fine Arts Center; 713 7th St. (hosted by Elevate Rapid City)

May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the David Lust Accelerator Building; 18 E. Main Street (hosted by Elevate for City Council and School Board candidates)

The voter registration deadline is May 22, the same day early voting begins.

Rapid City’s municipal and Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education election will take place Tuesday, June 6.

For more information on the combined election or to find a polling place list, visit pennco.org/vote.