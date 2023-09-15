During Monday night’s meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with board members Boone Huffman and Maddie Nitsch absent, reviewed their self- assessment.

This assessment allows the board to look at how it is working as a unit, and with the superintendent and the community.

Though the assessment was primarily positive, the board did note certain areas that needed improvement.

Board member Sandy Montague-Roes there wasn’t the board did not set goals together, and she suggested re-affirming their goals to make sure they are all on the same page.

Another area that needs improvement, as suggested by the assessment, is board members participating in team building activities.

A third area listed on the assessment is board performance targets. Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted there was a “needs improvement” score on the assessment, which likely goes with the comment that the board needs to follow policies it sets.

Board member Tye Pourier said he sometimes goes “off the cuff” and needs to be better at following policy. But, he added, sometimes there are things that need to be said and heard. Otherwise, they might “drop through the cracks.” He intends to continue doing this, and Board President Tom Menke noted one concern is that Pourier’s comments are not seen as coming from him but from the board.

Superintendent Meyer feels they are now following the chain of command much better than they were when she first started.

Montague-Roes suggested concerns Pourier has would be better addressed in committee, and Meyer suggested sending out eh committee agendas to all board members so they are aware of what is being discussed.

Another suggestion that arose from the evaluation is to have regular “town hall” meetings to keep the public informed as to what’s happening with the district.

In board action, a $9,695 proposal from Fire and Ice Mechanical was approved, for the installation of a new air conditioning unit for the high school cafeteria. Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted the current unit is more than 20 years old and the condenser is out on it. I also has some hail damage.

The contract with Lunchtime Solutions, Meyer continued, is to keep a good working kitchen. She said this also added this addresses a safety concern, as currently outside doors to the kitchen are opened to create some ventilation, when those doors would regularly be locked.