HOT SPRINGS-At the Hot Springs School District’s September board meeting, board member Scott Thompson was sworn in. Thompson was voted onto the Board in the Board's August meeting.
The board also voted to fill their final vacant position by appointing Lyle Jensen to the one year position. The vote was unanimous except for board member Nicole Shaw's opposing vote. Board member Mark Walton was not present to vote.
Jensen will be sworn into position at the October board meeting.
Board president Kim Henningsen introduced the Board's new committees and members. He said the intention of the committees and reports was to increase transparency on the board.
The committees and chairpeople of their committees include: Building and Grounds-Mark Walton, Finance/Negotiations-Kim Henningsen, Black Hills Special Services-Kim Henningsen, Title I-Francis Stokes, ABSD/Legislative/Delegate-Nicole Shaw, Food Services-Nicole Shaw, Curriculumn-Francis Stokes, Technology-Dustin Kleinsasser, Equalization-Dustin Kleinsasser and Policy-Kim Henningsen.
Each committee is made up of a chairperson with some having up to two other permanent members from the board.
The only committee reporting was the policy committee headed by Henningsen. He reported the committee was going to recommend changes to the board public participation guidelines in the boards October meeting.
High school principal Mary Weiss presented on the new graduation requirements from the South Dakota Board of Education for South Dakota high school diplomas.
2018 marked the first updates to the state mandated requirements since 2009.
Weiss reported the major change in the path to graduation was an increase in flexibility for students. The idea behind this being, more individualized course work will keep students more engaged and prevent dropouts.
Individual schools will now have more control of their curriculum. The state still requires 22 credits to graduate, but offers more flexibility.
The State requires all school districts to be compliant with the new standards by 2020.
The Board also had their final approval of the budget. This was done without transferring any funds from the capital outlay fund. Not transferring from the fund is rare and hasn't been achieved in years. The lack of transferring means the District's budget is truly balanced and didn't need supplemental funds.
Preliminary enrollment numbers were also presented to the Board. In early September 2017 the Hot Springs School District had a total of 776 enrolled students. That number is similar to this years count of 772.
To close the meeting, Superintendent Coles commented on a recent case of meningitis in the district. He reported the specific type of meningitis was found to be non-transmittable. Coles also said the District is trying to update its School Messenger to update families in the District when the schools need to send immediate updates. He encouraged District families to get in contact with the schools if they weren't receiving updates.
Also in Coles' administrative report, he informed the Board the District was awarded a $40,000 Homeland Security Grant. He said this grant will be used to update the key-fob entry systems for District buildings.