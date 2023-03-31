Here's the latest on school closings for Friday, March 31. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Cavalry Christian School, 2 hour late start
— Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Schools, closed
— Cinnamon Hill Preschool, closed
— Creekside Christian School, 2 hour late start
— Custer School District, closed
— Douglas Schools, closed
— Dupree School, closed
— Hermosa School, closed
— Hill City Schools, 2 hour late start
People are also reading…
— Lyman School, closed
— Oglala Lakota College He Sapa College Center, 10 a.m. opening
— Oglala Lakota County Public Schools, 10 a.m. late start
— Rapid City Area Schools, 2 hour late start
— Rapid City Christian School, 2 hour late start
— Sinte Gleska University, closed
— St. Paul's Lutheran School, 2 hour late start
— Tiospaye Topa School, closed
— YFS Child Development Center, 10 a.m. start
— YFS Rapid City Head Start, 2 hour late start
— Zion Lutheran School, 2 hour late start