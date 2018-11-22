If the Sturgis Scoopers hope to continue their winning tradition in high school wrestling, they’ll need to replace eight seniors lost to graduation after the 2017-18 season.
The Scoopers, perennial contenders in Class A wrestling, finished a distant third to champion Pierre and runner-up Rapid City Central in last February’s state tournament.
Sturgis will rely on a young lineup to replace state qualifiers Joel Carpenter, Shae Owens, Austin Permann, Bailey Brengle, Jaren Puhlman, Jake Sailer, Kody Cox and Tristan Permann.
"We will have our youngest team in years," said SBHS coach Mike Abell.
The Scoopers will rebuild with a slew of returning lettermen, including just two seniors, Jacob Wood and Tice McVay.
Juniors include Justin Burnham, Brett Konst, Taylor Coffield, Clayton Smith, Steven Permann, with sophomores Evan Osborn, Zaven Osborne, Wren Jacobs, Robert Merwin, freshmen Kelton Olson and Perry Ketelsen, and 8th grader Reese Jacobs.
Wood is a two-time state champion. He finished runner-up as a freshman. Jacobs captured fourth place last year. McVay took seventh place. Smith is a two-time state tournament qualifier.
Promising prospects include senior Dylan Wetsit, junior Johnny Griffee, sophomore Logan DeSersa (a transfer from Hot Springs), and freshman Kaden Olson.
Evan Osborn will compete at 106 pounds. Abell is looking for Kelton Olson (113 pounds) to a score points.
“Zaven Osborne (126) stepped into the lineup a few times last year."
Abell said Perry Ketelsen (138 pounds) was a state qualifier as an 8th grader last year.
He said Reese Jacobs and Brett Konst are a toss-up at 145 pounds and Logan DeSersa “looks scrappy” at 152 pounds.
Justin Burnham, at 152 pounds, was one win away from placing at State last year, Abell said.
The Scoopers will be looking for big things from Wren Jacobs at 160, and are hoping for a good season from Tice McVay at 195, while there is not a lot of varsity experience with Johnny Griffee, at 170, and Robert Merwin, at 182.
Wetsit is out for wrestling for the first time since middle school, the coach added.
Clayton Smith suffered a knee injury in football and had surgery. Abell hopes to have him back around Christmastime.
With all the underclassmen in the lineup, Sturgis’ season will be interesting, Abell said.
"Having kids for four years is exciting,” he said. “Our kids are determined."
Belle Fourche hosts the Region 4A tourney Feb. 16. The top four grapplers in each weight class at Region qualify for the State A tournament Feb. 22-23 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Abell listed Rapid City Stevens as the favorite in both the Region and State.
Sturgis Brown travels to Belle Fourche for a season-opening dual Nov. 29, then travel to the Mandan, N.D., Lions tournament, what Abell called “a huge test for our young guys," on Nov. 30- Dec, 1.
"As long as we stay healthy, our guys will do well,” Abell said. “I'm looking for a lot of growth throughout the season."