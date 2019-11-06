Partisan politics aside, there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on—health care is too expensive.
The U.S. health care system must be broken, because you can’t watch TV or read the news without hearing about health care: Costs are too high. Deductibles are unaffordable. Drug prices are skyrocketing. Some in need of treatment simply forgo care or are forced to ration their medications. Others facing surprise medical bills are turning to the press or GoFundMe campaigns looking for a way to afford their treatment.
And there have been dozens of Congressional hearings where members of Congress try to unravel the complicated pharmaceutical and health care supply chain to see who is at fault and what can be done. Health care IS complicated and it can be tough to navigate the health care coverage waters. In the midst of all this, many forget the value that employers play in the U.S. health care system. This system must be protected.
Employers provide health care coverage to half of all Americans— more than 181 million workers and their loved ones. Employers know that healthy workers help drive our thriving economy, so providing affordable, quality coverage is important. Employers also offer assistance when it comes to answering questions and trying to figure out what is or is not covered – helping navigate complicated benefits information to limit exposure. Reducing health care costs for both the company, and employees themselves, is important to employers—that’s why they are always developing innovative programs to improve care and help control costs, like wellness programs that empower employees to take control of their health, and employee assistance programs to support employees in a range of issues affecting mental and emotional well-being
Unfortunately, this efficient employer system is on a collision course for disaster due to a looming “Cadillac Tax” that is barreling towards us, hitting employer-provided health care coverage with a hefty 40% tax that will upend access to affordable, quality health care for more than half of all Americans. The “Cadillac Tax” has a bad name – it doesn’t have anything to do with luxury cars or luxury health plans. This ill-named tax targets the people who USE their health care: the acutely sick and those with pre-existing or chronic health conditions. According to Mercer, 5% of people with employer-provided health care coverage drive 80% of costs.
Taxing health care won’t lower the price tag. It just makes it more expensive for those with health care needs to afford necessary care. This tax is already draining the pockets of hardworking Americans in the form of higher out-of-pocket costs and shrinking benefits as employers are forced to avoid a 40% tax hit.
Thankfully, Senator Mike Rounds is fighting to stop this tax and protect the health care coverage of the nearly 56% of South Dakotans with employer-provided health insurance. As a small-business owner and insurance broker, I work with South Dakota employers, trying to help them provide the best benefits with the best value for their employees.
Employers want to provide good benefits for their employees’ and their families. But, taxing any part of an employee’s health care benefits will leave families with less comprehensive health coverage, many at higher costs. No company should be penalized for doing the right thing for their employees.
Most South Dakotans have modest health care plans, but they typically live in rural communities where limited access can drive the cost disproportionately higher than in urban areas. Raising taxes on working families with employer-provided health care coverage is wrong. Senator Rounds gets it. He’s fighting to protect affordable health care coverage for working South Dakotans by getting this Caddy recalled.
Perry Bly and his wife Kim, a South Dakota native, own Pernell Insurance in Sioux Falls, where they work to help businesses and families find affordable health insurance.