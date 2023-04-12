The South Dakota Department of Transporation will hold an informational meeting about a three-year reconstruction project planned for U.S. Highway 385.

Around 15 miles of road, from Calumet Road near Sheridan Lake to the Pennington-Lawrence County line is set to be reconstructed in sections over three years, from 2024 to 2026.

The northern section from Pactola Dam to the county line is expected to be under construction in 2024, with work on the southern section from Calumet Road to Pactola Dam done in 2025 and 2026.

Safety improvements will be a major focus on the project, including wider shoulders on each side of the road, improved curves, additional turning lanes and new surfacing.

The informational meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Rimrock Church, 12200 S.D. Highway 44. The meeting will be informal, consisting of a pre-recorded presentation and the opportunity for one-on-one discussion with the project team.

More information on the project can be found at us-385.com.