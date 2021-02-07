SD Mines volleyball falls to Colorado Mines in 3

GOLDEN, Colo. — The South Dakota Mines women 's volleyball team opened Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference competition in a rare Sunday morning matchup in Golden, Colorado, but fell to Colorado Mines in three sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-7.
Originally, a pod was scheduled in Golden with CSM, New Mexico Highlands and SDM, but the Cowgirls suspended athletic activity leaving just the two Mines.
The 'Rockers finished Sunday's match with 24 kills on 100 attacks, 22 assists, 37 digs, four aces and one block. The 'Diggers tallied 43 kills on 97 attacks, 42 assists, 52 digs, seven aces and five total blocks.
Individually for South Dakota Mines, Claire Smith led the way with seven kills on 30 attacks, while Dejah Behrend, Jacey Koethe and Victoria Zagorksi all tallied four kills. Shyann Bastian led the 'Rockers with 16 assists and nine digs. Addie Stanley contributed with seven digs.
Mines, 0-2, returns to action Friday night at 7 p.m. against Regis in their home opener.
Keeble earns automatic bid in pole vault
The South Dakota Mines senior Erica Keeble earned an automatic qualifying jump in the pole vault Saturday in a triangular in Chadron, Neb., against Chadron State and Black Hills State.
Keeble also set a meet and facility record with a jump of 13 feet, 3 ¾ inches to win the event. Keeble also finished first in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.56 seconds. Lillian Knudtson won the mile run in a time of 6:17.01. In the long jump, Kathrine Mathieu took first place honors with a leap of 15-11¾
On the men's side, Andrew Ferris won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:59.81. Taegen Wells crossed the finish line in first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.60.
For Black Hills State, sophomore thrower Kyla Sawvell continued her success earning first-place marks in both the women's shot put and weight throw with throws of 46-1¼ and 60-5¾ respectively. Maddi Fidler was right behind in second-place with a throw of 50-5¼.
In the pole vault Hannah Hendrick cleared 11-6½, earning second place and JoJo Sherman cleared 11-0¾ tying for third.
For the BHSU men Sully Mack was the only thrower competing for Black Hills State earning a fourth place finish in shot put with a throw of 43-0½ and a fifth-place finish in weight throw with a throw of 48-10¾.
Chadron State was led by freshman Morgan Fawver, who won the 60 meter dash in 6.94 and the long jump at 22 feet, 11 ¼.
In addition, Fawver was the lead runner in the Eagles’ record-setting 4x400 relay team. Joining with Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden, they ran the event in 3:22.40. The old record of 3:23.06 was set in 2019 by Colorado Mines.
Roden also set the 400 meters record of 49.76 seconds. Cano was a close second Saturday, completing the race in 50.28 seconds.
Up next Yellow Jacket Open Friday and Saturday in Spearfish.