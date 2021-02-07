SD Mines volleyball falls to Colorado Mines in 3

On the men's side, Andrew Ferris won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:59.81. Taegen Wells crossed the finish line in first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.60.

For Black Hills State, sophomore thrower Kyla Sawvell continued her success earning first-place marks in both the women's shot put and weight throw with throws of 46-1¼ and 60-5¾ respectively. Maddi Fidler was right behind in second-place with a throw of 50-5¼.

In the pole vault Hannah Hendrick cleared 11-6½, earning second place and JoJo Sherman cleared 11-0¾ tying for third.

For the BHSU men Sully Mack was the only thrower competing for Black Hills State earning a fourth place finish in shot put with a throw of 43-0½ and a fifth-place finish in weight throw with a throw of 48-10¾.

Chadron State was led by freshman Morgan Fawver, who won the 60 meter dash in 6.94 and the long jump at 22 feet, 11 ¼.

In addition, Fawver was the lead runner in the Eagles’ record-setting 4x400 relay team. Joining with Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden, they ran the event in 3:22.40. The old record of 3:23.06 was set in 2019 by Colorado Mines.

Roden also set the 400 meters record of 49.76 seconds. Cano was a close second Saturday, completing the race in 50.28 seconds.

Up next Yellow Jacket Open Friday and Saturday in Spearfish.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0