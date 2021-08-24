SD Needs More Than Broadband Expansion – We Need Digital Literacy!

For too many in our state, the high-speed internet needed to access opportunity and succeed in today’s economy is not available where they live—and this holds them back. This is especially true in our rural communities where according to the Governor Office, 88,000 South Dakotans lack access to high speed internet.
Recently, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation that will invest in high-speed internet infrastructure across our state. This support for high-speed internet access aligns with AARP South Dakota members views. In a survey conducted approximately two years ago, eight in ten (80%) strongly or somewhat agree that elected officials in South Dakota should work to ensure that high speed internet service is available to underserved areas.
AARP South Dakota supported several high-speed internet bills because increasing high-speed access not only makes it easier to stay connected to friends and family, but it’s also how many older South Dakotans find jobs, continue education, and utilize telehealth.
Telehealth services available through high-speed internet make connecting with health care providers and specialists easier for families, with the patients being able to receive state-of-the-art health services in their own homes. This increased opportunity for quality care narrows the health care disparities that disproportionately affects our low-income and most vulnerable households.
AARP South Dakota applauds both the Governor and the South Dakota Legislature for pushing high-speed internet expansion through the process, but there is an additional step that needs to take place.
Unlike simply turning on a faucet to get water or turning on a switch to light a room, using high-speed internet requires one to have digital “literacy.” Finding ways to help people learn how to use the applications that access to the internet offers will be crucial to increasing service adoption. Organizations that are accepting state funds to expand our broadband infrastructure also have a responsibility to our communities. They must ensure digital literacy throughout our state. Plus, our state leaders should encourage partnerships with community organizations to support training for South Dakota’s most vulnerable residents.
Improving access to high-speed internet was necessary before this pandemic, and as we move forward in connecting more parts of our state, we will see more communities and their residents thrive assuming they have the tools and skills necessary to utilize this invaluable utility.