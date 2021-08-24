SD Needs More Than Broadband Expansion – We Need Digital Literacy!

AARP South Dakota applauds both the Governor and the South Dakota Legislature for pushing high-speed internet expansion through the process, but there is an additional step that needs to take place.

Unlike simply turning on a faucet to get water or turning on a switch to light a room, using high-speed internet requires one to have digital “literacy.” Finding ways to help people learn how to use the applications that access to the internet offers will be crucial to increasing service adoption. Organizations that are accepting state funds to expand our broadband infrastructure also have a responsibility to our communities. They must ensure digital literacy throughout our state. Plus, our state leaders should encourage partnerships with community organizations to support training for South Dakota’s most vulnerable residents.