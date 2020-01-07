SD's youth suicide problem is horrifying

From 2013 through 2017, death by suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people in South Dakota ages 10 to 39, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Those statistics should be alarming to all of us. They reflect a real and terrifying problem.

Our youngest citizens are struggling. Sometimes they don’t know or can’t see or comprehend how loved and cared for and valuable they are.

That needs to change. And the work is ours.

It’s hard, because sometimes the warning signs of struggling are hard to see.

Let’s start by acknowledging that being a pre-teen or teenager is tough. There is no escape in this day and age. With social media, bullies can track you down anywhere, even at home. The bombardment of bad news and violence is easy to find on every tablet and smartphone in every bedroom. Even the reminders that friends are out having fun while peers are at home feeling uninvited and excluded are hard to avoid because of constant Facebook and Instagram posts. These are dicey and difficult times.