Barring an unusually big deal in the Washington D.C., South Dakota’s two U.S. senators will be exactly where you’d expect to find them on the third Saturday in October: out in the fields, hunting pheasants.
They won’t be all that far apart, either, as far as senatorial-style destinations go:
Sen. Mike Rounds will be out in Lyman County on land he bought with a business partner more than 20 years ago. Sen. John Thune will be hunting in adjacent Jones County to the west, most likely on land owned by pals from his growing-up days in Murdo.
Each of them will be hunting with family members and friends on familiar ground, taking part — along with tends of thousands of others — in South Dakota’s 100th pheasant season.
“I just flat out schedule it. And I’ve got to remind people, it’s the traditional pheasant opener, the third Saturday in October,” Rounds said. “I remind people that day is off limits to other activities.”
Well, there was that opening day in 2015 when the reminders didn’t work. Rounds was in the Middle East with other U.S. senators to meet with U.S. military personnel and key American allies there. But he made it back for the second day, which he called at the time “better than not making it back at all.”
Indeed, making it back for the season opener matters, especially in this historic season of celebration — our 100th season of pheasant hunting.
“There’s nothing better,” said Thune. “I don’t think anything better captures the South Dakota experience than the pheasant opener. It’s just one of those things you don’t want to miss.”
Thune rarely misses it. Neither does Rounds. Neither do most pheasant hunters with a little ringneck passion in their DNA — this year more than most.
But to be clear, it’s not the100th anniversary of state-sanctioned South Dakota pheasant hunting. That comes next year. So you might ask, Why didn’t we wait for the 100th anniversary?
Maybe it was because of some really smart marketing specialist figured we should get two years out of the celebration instead of one. Or maybe it was just too hard to wait another yeaer to party hardy for ringnecks.
Actually, state officials authorized the season in 1918 but it wasn’t held until 1919 — Oct. 30, to be exact. The season was open only in Spink County and only for one day. And a thousand hunters shot a total of 200 pheasants.
It has grown a bit since then.
Last year, 119,770 hunters shot more than 828,000 pheasants in a season that ran from the third Saturday in October until the first Sunday in January, statewide. And it wasn’t even a good year. But 2007 was a good year, and 180,836 licensed hunters shot 2.1 million pheasants.
This year the season won’t match 2007 but is expected to be better than last year in most areas.
“Sounds like that brood counts are better, which is good,” Thune said. “Last year everywhere I went it was tough.”
But he went. Because that’s what we do. Thune’s 98-year-old father, Harold, might join in the opener this year, as he has for so many years — so many decades, actually .
“Dad talks about hunting back in the days when there were so many birds they let you shoot hens,” John Thune said. “That was when he came back from the war and settled down in Murdo. Then the Soil Bank days were good. When I was in high school in the ‘70s, we’d work all day to get some shots. Then the CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) came in and the birds came back. It’s all about the cover.”
Thune usually hunts on land owned by friends who are committed to maintaining habitat for pheasants. And it’s the same kind of work overseen by Rounds and his former business partner, 82-year-old Karl Fischer — who will be hunting with the group as usual opening day.
“We keep trying to tell him that at some point he needs to let somebody else walk through the worst stuff,” Rounds says of Fischer. “And he keeps saying, ‘No, I’m taking my dog in there.’”
Someone important won’t be at the Rounds-Fischer hunt this year, however. Don Rounds, the senators father, died in February. He was 90. And he was an essential part of opening day.
That means “Grandpa Don” won’t be there as usual to take the younger hunters of just about any age to Hutch’s Cafe in Presho for ice cream or pie or hamburgers or cheeseballs, or whatever they wanted on opening day.
“It was always Grandpa Don’s treat,” Rounds said. “My kids and my nephews and nieces all saw that as a huge part of the opening-day tradition. So we’ll do it again on Saturday and Sunday, with the kids and the grandkids.”
They’ll do it as part of that other tradition, the one that’s almost a century old.