The South Dakota State women's golf team sits in first place after day one of the Summit League championships after shooting a 321 Sunday in Newton, Kansas.
Teresa Toscano leads the field after shooting a 74, Lani Potter is in 12th with a 81 while Mia Seeman and Cassidy Laidlaw are tied for 22nd after shooting a 83.
Sydney Bormann is tied for 32nd with a 85.
SDSU only leads Denver by one stroke, and Toscano also has a slim lead, as she leads by one stroke over North Dakota State's Taylor McCorkle.
Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota are tied for third after shooting 323. Oral Roberts rounds out the top five after shooting a 325.
Day two of the Summit League championships continues with SDSU tee times starting at 8:40 a.m.
The Jackrabbit men's golf team finished its regular season by finishing the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa in 13th place.
SDSU shot a 877 for the tournament, which Iowa took first place in.
Jacob Otta finished tied for 20th after shooting a 211. Jared Nicolls was tied for 54th with a 221, Jones Comerford and Alejandro Perazzo finished tied for 66th with a 226. Jonah Dohrer was 68th after shooting a 227 and Harry Duggan was 73rd with a 235.
The Jackrabbits will next be in action at the Summit League Championships beginning Sunday in Newton, Kansas.
SDSU softball sweeps Purdue Fort Wayne
The Jackrabbit softball team finished off a weekend sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne with a 6-4 win Sunday.
The win moved SDSU to 29-12 on the season and 8-4 in the Summit League and have won four straight games.
Yanney Ponce went 2-for-3 with her second triple of the weekend while driving in four, Megan Rushing and Mallory McQuistan also added RBI.
SDSU hosts Creighton in a doubleheader Tuesday.