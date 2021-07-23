SDSU's Henderson signs extension

South Dakota State and men's basketball coach Eric Henderson have agreed to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season, Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced Friday. The extension adds two years onto Henderson's existing five-year deal, which had three seasons remaining.

"Eric has done a terrific job in his first couple of years," Sell said. "His energy, positivity and ability to create a family-like atmosphere give us confidence that our best years are right in front of us. I am grateful that he is committed to our student-athletes, university and community."

Entering his third season as head coach of the Jackrabbits, Henderson has posted a 38-17 overall record and a 22-6 mark in the Summit League. Henderson's squads have won at least a share of the Summit League regular season title in each of his first two seasons at the helm of the program.

Henderson was named the 2019-20 Summit League Coach of the Year, while leading SDSU to a 22-10 overall record (13-3 Summit) and a share of the regular season title in his first season before successfully navigating the Jackrabbits through the challenging 2020-21 season, finishing with a 16-7 record (9-3 Summit) and an outright regular season crown.