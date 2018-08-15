Those hoping to test their mettle during the second annual Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge, organized by Chadron Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1375, will have just a little over three weeks to prepare themselves for the 5k run and obstacle course that’s as exhausting as it is fun, taking place at and around the Dawes County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 8.
This year’s run, which will again start at the Chadron motocross track, will culminate in the signature obstacle course at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
This year the challenge will feature three new obstacles, a rope swing, an atlas drag, and a log run, that will bring the total number of will-testing features to eight.
Teams of four will have time to register for the run up until a late registration the day of the run ending at 9:00a.m. Individuals are also welcome to run in the event.
Last year’s participants included representatives from Chadron State College, including a team comprised of ROTC members; two groups from Pine Ridge Job Corps, one of which won the challenge last year; and competitors from the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.
Several individuals also ran the course.
During the first ever challenge last year, competitors were a bit taken by surprise by the difficulty of the course, many could be found well afterward still trying to catch their breath.
My of those who competed last year plan to attend this year’s event, and will no doubt be more prepared now that they know the extent of the challenge of the course.
Feedback from last year’s run was overwhelmingly positive and bodes well for the run, which plans to operate annually for the foreseeable future and continue to improve and add to the challenge.
A fundraiser at its heart, proceeds from the challenge go to the Nebraska Mid-America Honor Flight in Dawes County, and veteran’s scholarships at Chadron State College.
Spectators attending the event can enjoy displays of multiple military vehicles from the Nebraska National Guard.
Staff Sergeant Bubba Page also plans to bring the Guard’s mini-bootcamp inflatable to the event, which is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The event will also feature a face-painting station.
Lunch will be offered following the run and will be free to those participating. Spectators are welcomed to stick around after the race and can enjoy a delicious lunch from the VFW for $10.
Each year the group has decided to honor a particular veteran as part of the challenge. The late Terry Cogdill, a 28 year veteran of the Navy and Army, was last year’s honoree.
This year Chadron’s Lee Wahlstrom will being honored.
Wahlstrom, who served as pilot with the Navy during WWII, had been a student at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, but had stayed out of school in order to work to raise the money he’d need to continue. His plans would change, however, with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Following the attack Wahlstrom enlisted, but at just 128 pounds and sporting flat feet, he failed his physical.
He was advised to gain weight and find a way to pass a thirty-second arch lift test in order to pass in the future. Bulked up to about 134 pounds, he managed to pass on the second go.
Wahlstrom flew single-engine aircraft during his time in the Navy and was stationed along the east coast as well as Columbia throughout the war.
While in Columbia he flew and his fellow airmen flew sorties in defense of the Panama Canal, spotting for German ships or submarines that might threaten it.
While in North Carolina, he flew escort for troop ships as they left New York harbor and had the honor of escorting the ship carrying his brother Richard.
His son Rob says that when his father and mother were to be married while Lee was stationed in Key West, Fla., he attempted to get his commanding officer to allow two days off for the marriage, but was only given one. Upon protesting Lee says his CO replied, “Son, in case you didn’t know it, there’s a war going on.”
After victory in Europe, Lee and his unit were given orders to head to the still deadly Pacific theater, but were told to stay put before they could move out.
The first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in the days following, and the second on Nagasaki three days following that. The war, and Lee’s time in the Navy came to a close soon thereafter.
Following his discharge, Lee went back to UNL and finished his education. He would return to Chadron, eventually opening and running Wahlstrom Ford, which still operates today.
Lee passed away, at the age of 95, in October of 2016.