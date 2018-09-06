Sutton has qualities to be governor
Governor candidate Billie Sutton has earned the title “proﬁle of courage.” South Dakotans have the opportunity this November to vote for integrity, moral ﬁber, authenticity, civility and selﬂess commitment to elevate the status of our state.
His eight years in the S.D. Senate earned him the respect and recognition of working with both political parties and engaging in dialogues putting people ﬁrst — the bottom line always being what is best for our state. One of Sutton's many strengths is his commitment to education and his courage to lead the charge for early education including pre-school. His knowledge of the education challenges, his listening skills and openness to all ideas does indeed proﬁle the qualities of a statesman. When I mention education as a strength be assured it is but one of many strengths, too many to include in this letter
Please evaluate the candidates and research their reputations. Billie Sutton represents the best of South Dakota. Sutton for South Dakota is Sutton for you.
Judy Olson Duhamel
Rapid City
Kavanaugh ideal pick for Supreme Court
Kudos to Sens. Thune and Rounds for their support of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Thune stated that Kavanaugh “has effectively demonstrated his commitment to deciding cases based on the law, not on his own political opinions or preferred outcomes.” Rounds acknowledged that the judge “is a highly-qualified candidate who is committed to upholding the rule of law rather than legislating from the bench.”
Undoubtedly, Judge Kavanaugh is eminently qualified for the Supreme Court. He is a jurist who upholds the Constitution as written, instead of relying on the notion of a “living Constitution” that some judges use to enact their personal opinions into law. Kavanaugh’s reputation for impartiality and fairness is well known. He has stood up for religious liberty, has a strong free-speech record, and has recognized that government has a valid interest in choosing life over abortion.
Kavanaugh has served on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals since 2006. Demonstrating a consistent record of fidelity to the Constitution, he has written more than 300 clear and measured opinions, showing great respect for the fundamental separation of powers as required by the Constitution. Even many liberal scholars agree Kavanaugh is highly qualified and should be confirmed swiftly.
Linda Schauer
Director, Concerned Women for America of South Dakota