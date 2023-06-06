Around half of the Political Action Committees donating to candidates in Rapid City's municipal election missed the city's statutory filing deadline, according to the City's Legal Department.

Rapid City's municipal code requires campaign finance disclosure statements be filed no later than 5 p.m. the Tuesday prior to an election — in this case, May 30. It was late last week before City legal officials caught wind of the missed deadline.

Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams said he believes the reason is statewide PACs who were unaware of Rapid City's specific filing requirements.

"It just so happens that this election, there isn't any statewide election going on, and so a lot of these PACs, I think, were unaware of the requirements...but then once they became aware of it, they were more than willing to comply," Williams said.

South Dakota's campaign finance laws require a pre-primary filing 15 days before the election. In the event there is a statewide election on the same day as a municipal election, Rapid City doesn't require PACs to file again with them, Williams said. As of Monday morning, several PACs still had not filed with the city, something Williams believes is likely to be resolved by the end of the day.

Having the filing deadline so close to the election might seem risky, but it allows the campaign contribution forms to reflect as much of the contributions as possible, he said.

"I think the idea is to allow the reports to capture as much of those contributions as possible," he said. "If you have the deadline be earlier, then there arguably would be less transparency, because you're not catching a lot of those contributions that might happen shortly before the election."

There is a civil penalty for campaign finance violations, which can increase to misdemeanor charges in some cases. The repercussions from such violations fall only on the PAC, not the candidate, Williams clarified.

"Basically at this point, our goal was really not to bring in any civil penalties unless they're just thumbing their nose at us," Williams said. "We're just trying to get compliance at this point."

The City and Rapid City Area School District contracts with Pennington County to handle their elections to be efficient with taxpayers' money, according to the City Finance Department. The contract allows for the purchase of one set of equipment, one group of poll workers, and one group of workers for counting of the ballots.

Rapid City's municipal elections operate on plurality, meaning the candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6. Those candidates winning their races will take office on July 3 at the Council meeting.