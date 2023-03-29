Activity in Rapid City's parks is increasing with the spring season and gradually warming temperatures, so city officials have decide to open some of the restrooms across the park system.

Facilities at Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Skyline Wilderness and the Parkview Tennis Courts will open this Saturday, April 1. Restrooms at Canyon Lake West and Founders Park remain open year-round.

All other restroom facilities in the park system will open for the season on May 1.