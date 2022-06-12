Severe storms roll through the Black Hills Provided Jun 12, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 1 of 3 Anita Olson submitted this photo of a severe thunderstorm near Vale S.D. Anita Olson also submitted this photo of the large hail that fell Sunday. Eric Nelson submitted this photo of a storm moving over Bear Butte Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Provided Several severe thunderstorms traveled across South Dakota Sunday with high winds, large hail and multiple tornado warnings being issued. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Legal troubles: Judson Uhre sues mother, brothers over Grand Gateway Hotel The family that owns the Grand Gateway Hotel is facing a lawsuit from one of their own. FINAL UPDATE: 2022 June primary election results Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, city and school races as of midnight Wednesday. Rapid City man had several interactions with law enforcement before Monday shooting A Rapid City man accused of shooting at construction workers on Monday afternoon southwest of Rapid City isn’t a stranger to local law enforcement. LIVE UPDATES: 2022 June primary election results Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, city and school races. This list will be updated every 30 minut… Rapid City man arrested after construction site shooting, none injured A Rapid City man has been arrested after reportedly shooting at a construction site south of the city on Monday afternoon. Taco Bell's new floating restaurant will deliver tacos from the sky The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars. Your Two Cents for June 7 Candidates should be for good government. I'll take care of my own faith, family and freedom. Missouri woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million The woman claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car. Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist in Red Shirt A federal grand jury has indicted three people for an alleged May 6 kidnapping of an FBI victim specialist in Red Shirt on the Pine Ridge Indi… Your Two Cents for June 9 Why in the world does our part-time City Council think they deserve taxpayer-funded health care, when many of those same people would be again…