The traditional holiday shopping season has arrived, and it’s time to start thinking about checking off items on your shopping lists.
Fortunately, there are several local retailers ready to help you, and The Chadron Record will reward a few lucky individuals for shopping locally for the rest of the year. The paper’s Open for Business contest kicks off next week, and shoppers who patronize participating local businesses will be eligible to win part of a $500 prize package.
The contest is simple. Pick up an Open for Business shopping card at The Chadron Record or any other participating business. For every $10 you spend at those participating businesses, your card will be stamped. When your card is full, representing $100 in local purchases, turn it in at The Chadron Record office or by dropping it in the Open for Business boxes in each participating business. Grab another card and repeat.
The more shopping you do locally with our participating businesses, the more chances you have to win.
The contest runs through Jan. 2, and the Record will draw its winners Jan. 4 (Be sure to fill out your personal information on each card.).
Shopping locally is an important economic driver in the community. Research indicates that for every $100 spent locally, nearly $70 of it is re-invested in the community somehow. It helps keep and create jobs in the community and provides support to business owners who often donate to community causes. Shopping locally also provides more sales tax revenue within the community, which is used to support local infrastructure.
The Record’s Open for Business contest isn’t the only opportunity to reward yourself for shopping locally. The Chadron Chamber of Commerce is also introducing a new shop local campaign this holiday season.
The Chamber’s Elf on the Shelf Chadwick will visit local Chamber businesses from now until Dec. 18. Be the first to spot Chadwick at each location, take a selfie with him and tag the Chadron Chamber of Commerce on Instagram or Facebook to win a Shop Small canvas bag, a Shop Small pin and $10 in Chamber Bucks.