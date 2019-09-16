The National Hockey League will play its next three seasons without the threat of a work stoppage amid optimism that labor peace will stretch beyond 2022.
The NHL Players' Association on Monday announced it would not opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. Combined with the owners' decision earlier this month not to trigger their opt-out clause, the current CBA remains in effect until September 2022 and the sides will continue working on an extension.
"While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. "We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue."
Not terminating the CBA is a positive sign that negotiations are progressing toward an extension that could last until 2025 or 2026. That would be the longest period of labor peace in hockey in decades.
"Ultimately, it's nice there's going to be labor peace now for the next three seasons," Philadelphia Flyers player representative James van Riemsdyk said. "That's going to be good for everyone, and I'm sure fans are excited. I'm sure they hate hearing about that stuff."
Owners and players have been meeting since February and sessions increased in frequency in recent weeks. When the league also did not opt out of the CBA, Commissioner Gary Bettman cited momentum and the importance of labor peace overriding any issues the owners might have.
Bettman said Monday the league is pleased with the players' decision and looked "forward to continuing to work with the NHLPA for the benefit of all stakeholders, especially our fans."
Iowa says marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions
The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to "inappropriate actions" during Saturday's football game between the two rivals.
The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday did not include details and said only that "we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather additional information."