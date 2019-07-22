The Washington Wizards are making Tommy Sheppard their general manager, part of an organizational restructuring that includes other hires from outside the NBA.
The moves announced Monday are part of the new leadership team for Monumental Basketball, a fledgling collective composed of the Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming.
Sheppard already was the Wizard's interim GM, moving up after president Ernie Grunfeld was fired late in the regular season, and oversaw the draft and free agency.
Calgary Flames set with arena plans to replace Saddledome
The Calgary Flames have a tentative agreement for a new arena to replace the Saddledome.
The city, NHL team and the Calgary Stampede have agreed in principle to terms. The Stampede, a rodeo exhibition, owns the land.
The Saddledome is almost 36 years old. The cost of the event center is $550 million to $600 million. It is to have a seating capacity of about 20,000 for sports and would be the heart of a larger revitalized commercial and residential district.
Prosecutor: Ronaldo won't face Vegas rape charge
Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, the city's top prosecutor said Monday.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that Kathryn Mayorga's claim can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, was traveling Monday and not immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said Ronaldo and Mayorga had consensual sex in 2009. He denied it was rape.
NFL suspends Seahawks DL Reed for 6 games
The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.
The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Lakers claim Antetokounmpo off waivers from Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim.
The Lakers announced the move Monday to acquire the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games for Dallas last season. The Mavericks acquired him in a draft-night trade last summer after Philadelphia chose him with the 60th and final pick. The 6-foot-10 forward played 40 games for the Mavs' G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.
The Mavericks waived him Friday.
Lions put Flowers, Longa on PUP list
The Detroit Lions have placed defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically unable to perform list.
In March, Flowers signed a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $90 million. He reportedly had shoulder surgery this offseason.
The Lions signed Longa in February. He had a season-ending knee injury last year during the preseason.
Peaty, Hosszu extend dominance at world swim championships
Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships on Monday night. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also added more gold to her collection.
Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front and 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby.
In the semis, Peaty was timed in 56.88. He's also the current Olympic champion.
Hosszu extended her dominance in the women's 200 individual medley, claiming her record fourth title. That's the same number of times she's won the 400 IM.