Sieler, Ephriam 'Ep'

RAPID CITY | Ephriam "Ep" Sieler, 88, died March 31, 2020 at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City.

Ep was born Nov. 20, 1931 on a farm near Mound City to August Sieler and Rosa (Lindemann) Sieler. The oldest of six siblings, he grew up on a farm and attended Garfield School through eighth grade. He started high school in Java, but graduated from Eureka High School in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in September 1949, serving time in Texas, Vermont and Korea, returning home in February 1953.

Ep attended Pharmacy School at SDSU graduating in 1957. He married Virginia Knaus in 1955, and together they had two children, Sherman Daniel and Connie Lynn. In 1957-1960, they lived in Spearfish and Lead moving to Gettysburg in November 1960. In November 1979, he married Jan Goldhahn and together they had one child, Beth Renae. Ep was the owner-operator of Jones Drug until he sold the store in February 1995, but continued working as a Pharmacist doing relief work for a number of stores in central South Dakota. Ep married Hilda (Bender) Goehring in December 2002 in Rapid City. They spent much of their time visiting families, and traveling to Germany, Ukraine, Korea, China, as well as other parts of Europe.