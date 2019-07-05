Sioux County Fair is old-home week, with many former residents returning to take part in the festivities. While everyone is in town, the Sioux County High School Alumni Association holds its annual alumni banquet. This year’s event is Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Sioux County High School. Decade and half-decade classes will be honored. Registration starts at 5 p.m. (door prizes will be given).
Tickets are $20 per person; ages 7-12 are $8 and under 6 are admitted free; reservations are required by July 24. Contact Lona Thayer at 308-668-2358. The committee must have RSVPs from at least 75 people by the reservation date or the banquet will be cancelled.
Checks can be made out to the SCHS Alumni Committee and mailed to Box 1, Harrison, Neb. 69346.