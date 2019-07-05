Since 2011, the Sioux County Fair has gone out in crash-em-up style with a demolition derby.
Kenny Lotton started the derby after participating for some time at the one in Edgemont.
“I wanted to bring something new and different to the fair and to support our fair,” he said.
The derby has traditionally averaged 15-20 cars in a single class – full-weld. This year’s derby, however, brings a new option for drivers. Lotton has added a basic build class in addition to the beefed-up alternative.
The derby always fills the grandstand, and the crowd gets to be in on the action, voting on the best paint job and a crowd pleaser award.
“We try to get the crowd involved,” Lotton said..
This year’s demolition derby will be Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Drivers can enter for $45 if their entries are postmarked before July 26 or for $75 at the gate. The entry fee permits one driver and two pit crew members.
Check-in for drivers will start at 4 p.m., and there will be added money in the jackpot.
Contact Lotton at 308-668-2300 for more information.