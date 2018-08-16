Open Youth Beef Show

Beef Cattle

Stocker Feeder

Bucket Calf:

Purple Ribbon: Chisum Pelster, Sierra Eastman, Kendall Sellman, Tilton Button

English Heifer:

Purple Ribbon: Sage Dyer

English Steer:

Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund

Exotic Heifer:

Purple Ribbon: Rasine Bolek, Clark Riesen, Taylor Engel, Bailey Sellman

Exotic Steer:

Purple Ribbon: Jack Payne, Clark Riesen

Overall Stocker Feeder:

Grand Champion: Jack Payne

Reserve Champion: Rasine Bolek

Showmanship

PeeWee Showmanship:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Torri Neal, Miranda Smith, Taylor Engel, Tilton Button, Chisum Pelster, Kendall Sellman

Junior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Bailey Sellman

Reserve Champion: Talon Payne

Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Taylen Lambert

Intermediate Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Jasmine Dyer

Reserve Champion: Wyatt Walker

Blue Ribbon: Sierra Eastman, Jaycee Lambert, Rasine Bolek, Addison Lashley, Jadon Skavdahl

Senior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Wiley Rudloff

Reserve Champion: Sophia Collett

Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Clark Riesen

Blue Ribbon: Jack Payne, Hannah Rudloff, Julie Skavdahl

Market Beef

Light Weight Market Beef:

Purple Ribbon: Julie Skavdahl, Jadon Skavdahl, Clark Riesen, Jake Sellman

Medium Weight Market Beef:

Purple Ribbon: Kort Bannan, Garrett Wurdeman, Jasmine Dyer

Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Jack Payne

Heavy Weight Market Beef:

Purple Ribbon: Taylen Lambert, Wiley Rudloff

Blue Ribbon: Bailey Sellman, Addison Lashley

Hefty Weight Market Beef:

Purple Ribbon: Wiley Rudloff, Sophia Collett, Jaycee Lambert

Fluffy Weight Market Beef:

Purple Ribbon: Addison Lashley, Wyatt Walker

Overall Market Beef:

Grand Champion: Garrett Wurdeman

Reserve Champion: Wiley Rudloff

Breeding Beef

Angus Heifer Calf:

Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Madi Engel

AOB Yearling Heifer:

Purple Ribbon: Joe Lambert

Commercial Heifer Calf:

Purple Ribbon: Clark Riesen

Commercial Yearling Heifer:

Purple Ribbon: Talon Payne, Wyatt Walker, Sophia Collett

Hereford Yearling Heifer:

Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Bailey Sellman, Wiley Rudloff

Shorthorn Bull Calf:

Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund

Shorthorn Heifer Calf:

Purple Ribbon: Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund

Champion Breeding Bull:

Grand Champion: Madi Engel

Reserve Champion: Skylar Edmund

Champion Breeding Heifer:

Grand Champion: Jake Sellman

Reserve Champion: Sophia Collett

Companion Animal

Best Dressed Pet:

Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred

Reserve Champion: Logen Oldaker

Purple Ribbon: Landen Oldaker

Cat

Cat:

Purple: Boone Button, Logen Oldaker, Mahayla Allred

Blue: Landen Oldaker

Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith

Cat Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Brylee Allred

Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred

Purple: Boone Button

Blue: Logen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker

Clover Kid Participation: Kenna Lotton, Miranda Smith

Dog

Dog Showmanship

Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred

Reserve Champion: Brylee Allred

Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith

Rabbit

Senior Breeding Buck:

Purple Ribbon: Brylee Allred

Senior Breeding Doe:

Purple Ribbon: Mahayla Allred

Showmanship:

Purple Ribbon: Brylee Allred

Blue Ribbon: Mahayla Allred

Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith

Open Youth Goat Show

PeeWee Showmanship:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Carter Bannan, Miranda Smith, Colton Bomberger, Leea Lambert

Junior Showmanship:

Champion: Jack Phillips

Reserve Champion: Joe Lambert

Intermediate Showmanship:

Champion: Ethan Bomberger

Reserve Champion: Rasine Bolek

Blue Ribbon: Jana Stearns, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert

Senior Showmanship:

Champion: Kaylen Stearns

Reserve Champion: Ryley Johnson

Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Jared Stearns

Tiny Market Goat:

Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Jaycee Lambert, Jaycee Lambert, Jared Stearns

Light Weight Market Goat:

Purple Ribbon: Jack Phillips, Jana Stearns, Colton Bomberger, Kaylen Stearns, Jana Stearns

Medium Weight Market Goat:

Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Kort Bannan, Joe Lambert, Kaylen Stearns, Jared Stearns

Heavy Weight Market Goat:

Purple Ribbon: Jared Stearns, Kenli Boeselager, Kaylen Stearns, Kaylen Stearns

Hefty Weight Market Goat:

Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Kort Bannan, Ryley Johnson, Alexys Fernandez

Overall Market Goat:

Grand Champion: Kaylen Stearns

Reserve Champion: Kort Bannan

Non Milking Doe:

Grand Champion: Rasine Bolek

Reserve Champion: Ryley Johnson

Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Leea Lambert

Open Youth Horse Show

Showmanship

Junior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Boone Button

Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava, Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville

Intermediate Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Rebecca Reece

Halter Horses

Two Year Old:

Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Three-Four Year Old:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button, Paden Morava

Aged:

Purple Ribbon: Paden Morava, Jaime Turbiville, Boone Button, Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Red Ribbon: Paden Morava

Champion Gelding:

Grand Champion: Paden Morava

Reserve Champion: Boone Button

Champion Mare:

Grand Champion: Baxter Reece

Reserve Champion: Jaime Turbiville

Overall Halter Horse

Grand Champion: Baxter Reece

Reserve Champion: Paden Morava

Performance Events

Junior Pleasure:

Grand Champion: Boone Button

Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava, Victoria Turbiville, Baxter Reece

Intermediate Pleasure:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Reserve Champion: Josie Waite

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville

Junior Horsemanship:

Grand Champion: Paden Morava

Reserve Champion: Baxter Reece

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Boone Button

Intermediate Horsemanship:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Blue Ribbon: Josie Waite

Red Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville

Junior Reining:

Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava

White Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville

Intermediate Reining:

Grand Champion: Josie Waite

Blue Ribbon: Megan Comstock

White Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville

Junior Trail:

Grand Champion: Paden Morava

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button

Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Baxter Reece

Intermediate Trail:

Grand Champion: Rebecca Reece

Reserve Champion: Jaime Turbiville

Purple Ribbon: Josie Waite

Blue Ribbon: Megan Comstock

In-Hand Trail:

Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Speed Events

Junior Flag Race:

Grand Champion: Paden Morava

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Boone Button

White Ribbon: Baxter Reece

Intermediate Flag Race:

Grand Champion: Josie Waite

Reserve Champion: Rebecca Reece

Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

White Ribbon: Megan Comstock

Junior Barrels:

Grand Champion: Baxter Reece

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button

Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

White Ribbon: Paden Morava

Intermediate Barrels:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Reserve Champion: Josie Waite

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Junior Poles:

Grand Champion: Paden Morava

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button

Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

White Ribbon: Baxter Reece

Intermediate Poles:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

White Ribbon: Josie Waite

4-H Poultry Show

Poultry

Bantam Chickens:

Purple: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker

Blue Ribbon: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker

Egg Production:

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button, Tilton Button

Large Fowl:

Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Victoria Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville

Blue Ribbon: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Jaime Turbiville, Boone Button, Tilton Button, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Landen Oldaker, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville

Grand Champion Bird:

Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville

Reserve Champion: Landen Oldaker

Peewee Showmanship:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Tilton Button

Junior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Landen Oldaker

Reserve Champion: Boone Button

Intermediate Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville

Open Youth Sheep Show

Sheep Showmanship

PeeWee Showmanship:

Clover Kid Participation: Carter Bannan, Torri Neal, Lizzy Lambert, Miranda Smith

Junior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Jack Phillips

Reserve Champion: Taylen Lambert

Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Victoria Turbiville

Intermediate Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Ethan Bomberger

Reserve Champion: Megan Comstock

Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Jaycee Lambert, Tamika Eastman, Sierra Eastman

Blue Ribbon: Kenli Boeselager, Jaime Turbiville

Market Sheep

Light Weight Market Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Kenli Boeselager

Blue Ribbon: Sierra Eastman

Medium Weight Market Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Kaylie Phillips, Jack Phillips

Blue Ribbon: Taylen Lambert, Joe Lambert

Heavy Weight Market Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Kort Bannan, Ethan Bomberger, Tamika Eastman, Jaycee Lambert

Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock

Hefty Weight Market Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Joe Lambert

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock

Overall Market Sheep:

Grand Champion: Ethan Bomberger

Reserve Champion: Kaylie Phillips

Breeding Sheep

Wool Ewe Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Tamika Eastman, Jaime Turbiville

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Wool Yearling Ewe:

Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville

Overall Wool Breed Sheep

Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville

Reserve Champion: Tamika Eastman

Meat Ewe Lamb:

Purple Ribbon: Megan Comstock, Lizzy Lambert, Kort Bannan

Overall Meat Breed Sheep:

Grand Champion: Megan Comstock

Reserve Champion: Kort Bannan

Ram:

Purple Ribbon: Tamika Eastman

Open Youth Swine Show

Swine Showmanship

PeeWee Showmanship:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Tavie Miller, Miranda Smith

Junior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Talon Payne

Reserve Champion: Bailey Sellman

Purple Ribbon: Joe Lambert

Intermediate Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Taryn Miller

Reserve Champion: Ethan Bomberger

Senior Showmanship:

Grand Champion: Tallie Miller

Reserve Champion: Wiley Rudloff

Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Jack Payne, Michael Comstock

Market Swine

Light Weight Barrow:

Purple Ribbon: Taryn Miller, Jack Payne, Tallie Miller

Heavy Weight Barrow:

Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Tallie Miller

Blue Ribbon: Michael Comstock, Talon Payne

Champion Barrow:

Grand Champion: Tallie Miller

Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller

Light Weight Gilt:

Purple Ribbon: Tallie Miller

Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert

Medium Weight Gilt:

Purple Ribbon: Taryn Miller, Jack Payne, Tallie Miller

Heavy Weight Gilt:

Purple Ribbon: Talon Payne, Wiley Rudloff, Bailey Sellman

Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Ethan Bomberger

Champion Gilt:

Grand Champion: Taryn Miller

Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller

Overall Market Swine:

Grand Champion: Taryn Miller

Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller

4-H Static Exhibits

Community Engagement

Heritage Unit 1

Framed Family Photos - groupings or individuals showing family history:

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Seeing i2i

Name Art:

Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

This is Who I Am Poem:

Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Photography Unit 1

Fun with Shadows Display:

Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Other Photography Unit 1:

Purple Ribbon: Kodie Rempp

Panorama Exhibit:

Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Picture Display:

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Photography Unit 2

Composition Display or Exhibit Print:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Kodie Rempp, Kodie Rempp, Baxter Reece, Kodie Rempp, Blue, Kodie Rempp, Kodie Rempp

Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print:

Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Photography Unit 3

Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print:

Purple Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey

Photography Portfolio:

Purple Ribbon: Kodie Rempp

Consumer & Family Science

Design Decisions

2D Accessory:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

White Ribbon: Royale Dean

3D Accessory:

Blue Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey

Accessory - Outdoor Living:

Red Ribbon: Boone Button

Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier, Skylar Dean, Ziphorah Starkey

Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Accessory-Original made from Metal:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button

Recycled/Remade Furniture:

Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Fashion Show

Beyond the Needle Beginning Embellished Garment:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button

Model Purchased Outfit and Written Report:

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Other Beyond the Needle:

Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

STEAM: Clothing 2:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Leathercraft

Tooled Item:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button

Portfolio Pathways

Original Oil Painting:

Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece

Quilt Quest

Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Shopping in Style

Best Buy for Your Buck - Ages 10-13:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Show Me Your Colors:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Sketchbook Crossroads

Home Accessory Clay Sculpture:

Blue Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey

Home Accessory made with Fiber:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing:

Red Ribbon: Baxter Reece

STEAM: Beyond the Needle

Beginning Embellished Garment:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Boone Button, Baxter Reece, Skylar Dean

Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean

Beginning Textile Clothing Accessory:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece

STEAM: Clothing 1

Bag/Purse:

Purple Ribbon: Royale Dean

Other Beginning Sewing:

Blue Ribbon: Boone Button, Royale Dean

Pillowcase:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button

STEAM: Clothing 2

Dress:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Upcycled Clothing Accessory:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Environmental Education & Earth Sciences

Range

Origin Book:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

Parts of a Range Plant Poster:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

Wildlife and How They Live

Wildlife Tracks:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece

Healthy Lifestyles

Cooking 101

Brownies:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean

Cereal Bar Cookie:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece

Cookies:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean

Snack Mix:

Purple Ribbon: Royale Dean

Cooking 201

Creative Mixes:

Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece

Non-Traditional Baked Product:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece

Cooking 301

Specialty Rolls:

Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville

Cooking 401

Candy:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Double Crust Fruit Pie:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Food Preservation

1 Jar Jelled Exhibit:

White Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

General Foods

Cooking Basics Recipe File:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

Plants

Floriculture

Fairy or Miniature Garden:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece

Horticulture

Green Summer Squash:

Purple Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Jalapeno Peppers:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Salad Tomatoes:

Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Sweet (non-bell) Peppers:

Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Special Garden Project

Special Garden Project:

Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier

Weed Science

Weed ID Book:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece

Science, Engineering, & Technology

Aerospace

Level 1 Rocket:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button

Other Aerospace:

Purple Ribbon: Boone Button

Water Rocket:

Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece

Computers

Computer Designed Greeting Card:

Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville

Wood Science

Other Woodworking:

Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville

Clover Kid

Aerospace and Physics

Lego Creations:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith, Zoey Sanderson, Tilton Button

Beginner Textiles

Accessories!:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Chisum Pelster, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith

T-Shirt Embellishment:

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith

Strut Your Stuff

Fashion Show Participant

Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith

Open Class Static Exhibits

Arts and Crafts:

G: Jane Lewis

R: Deona Staudenmaier

Photography:

G: Michelle Smith

R: Jessica Turbiville

Horticulture:

G: Colton White

R: Betty Mack

Agriculture:

G: Katie Grimm

R: Katie Grimm

Leatherwork:

G: Ruger Pelster

R: Ruger Pelster

Foods:

G: Betty Mack

R: Laurel Ginkins

Quilting:

G: Deb Mack

R: Sandy Rudloff

Cookshack Cookie Contest Results

Running for its fourth consecutive year, the Drifter’s Cookshack Cookie Contest took place during the Sioux County Fair. The contest had more entries this year than ever, and according to Cookie Connoisseur, Mike Kesselring, the entries get better and better every year.

This year the entries ranged from traditional recipes and classic favorites to new and inventive spins on unexpected treats.

The number of winners is not exactly limited, and this year the winning exhibits received $25 in exchange for two dozen of the treats to be served at the Drifter’s Cookshack customer appreciation day in November.

This year’s winners were Laurel Ginkins, with both her “Whoopie Pie” cookies and her traditional ginger snaps, Deona Staudenmaier with her chocolate chip cheesecake bars, Jeanna Boland with her berry and white chocolate cookies, and Becca Reece with her lemon bars.

Baxter Reece was also offered a bargain to provide breadsticks for Customer Appreciation Day as well. His recipe received a purple ribbon in the 4-H division.

Be sure to attend Customer Appreciation Day and try out these tasty treats, and if you are a baker, consider entering some of your items in the contest next year!

