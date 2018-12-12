The Sioux County girls grabbed two wins this week defeating the Minatare Indians 53-27, Friday, and the Garden County Eagles 45-22, Tuesday, at home in Harrison.
The Warriors led 24-14 after two quarters and a 13-2 third helped the Sioux County girls to more than double the Indians 37-16 by the close of the quarter. Unable to pace the Warriors in any of the four quarters, the Indian offense scored 10 in the third and 11 in the fourth, but the double-digit scoring wasn’t enough to overcome just four points scored in the first and two in the third.
Sioux County’s Suzanna Parker led the game in scoring with 13 points. The junior hit three 3-point shots in the contest. Teammate Grace Skavdahl went five for six from the line and had 11 points.
Morgan Edmund and Karlee Juhnke each had eight rebounds against the Indians, while Skavdahl and Skylar Dean each had seven.
Sioux County limited Minatare to just four scorers.
Tuesday, Oct. 4, the girls got out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter against Garden County and stretched to lead 34-10 by the end of the first half. The team would use the big lead to get playing time for younger players, but still outscored the Eagles 7-6 in the third before Garden County took the fourth 6-4.
Kodie Rempp, who was injured later in the week against Minatare, led the team with 13 points. Skavdahl was Sioux County’s next best scorer with 11 points. Skavdahl and Rempp both hit five 2-point shots, but Skavdahl would convert on only one of seven free-throws and Rempp hit one of two Sioux County 3-pointers to give her the slight lead in scoring. Sophomore Zip Starkey, playing in her first season of basketball had the Warriors’ other 3-pointer. Starkey would add a 2-point shot and go one of two from the line for six points.
Friday, the Sioux County boys were still looking for their first win of the season, but a disastrous first quarter in which the team was held scoreless helped the Indians to 46-33 win.
The Indians ran out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before the Sioux County boys found their scoring touch and paced Minatare through the rest of the game. Removing the first quarter from the equation, the Indians only managed to outscore the Warriors 34-33 through the final three quarters.
Sioux County’s Tommy Watson and Minatare’s Kaleb Gonzales tied for the game high in scoring, with 16. Each had two 3-pointers. Watson also led the Warriors in rebounds with 18.
The Warrior’s next-best scorer was Michael Comstock who sank three 2-point shots for six points. Sioux County starter Tristan Hunter was limited in the game after being assessed three fouls in the first half. He’d later foul out having sunk just one basket in the fourth quarter.
Against Garden County, Tuesday, Oct. 4, Watson led the team with 18 points but it wasn’t enough to stop a 60-47 win by the Eagles.
Watson had two 3-pointers and was two of three from the line while also adding five 2-point FGs. Hunter was the Warriors next best scorer with six 2-point baskets for 14 points. The junior was a perfect two for two from the line.
Watson also led the Warriors with 11 rebounds while Comstock had 10 and Hunter had eight. Comstock also contributed nine points.
Two from Garden County, Austin Dormann and Reid Spady, each had a game-leading 21 points. Dormann hit five 3-pointers.
Both the Sioux County boys and girls will take part in the Lusk Jamboree tournament Thursday through Saturday before heading to Christmas break.