Sioux County Honor Roll

Students earning a 3.5-4.0 GPA

Michael Comstock 2nd and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Tristan Hunter 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Kalen Lotton 1st and 3rd quarters

Allen McCumbers 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Tommy Watson 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Karlee Juhnke 2nd quarter

Kodie Rempp 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Julie Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Ziphorah Starkey 3rd quarter

Skylar Edmund 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Kailey Klein 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Leif Meidell 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Mike Sanderson 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Morgan Edmund 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Faith Nunn 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Bailey Oetken 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Grace Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Jack Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Morgan Staudenmaier 2nd and 3rd quarters and 2nd semester

Honorable Mention

Students earning a 3.0-3.49 GPA

John Buhr 1st and 3rd quarters

Michael Comstock 1st quarter

Kalen Lotton 2nd quarter and 1st semester

Skylar Dean 1st and 2nd quarters

Karlee Juhnke 1st and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Sam Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Ziphorah Starkey 1st and 2nd quarters and 1st semester

Richy Gutierrez 2nd and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Bethany Krein 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester

Tucker Monroe 2nd quarter

Morgan Staudenmaier 1st quarter and 1st semester

Most Improved Certificate

Awarded to students earning a GPA .3 points higher than the previous semester

John Buhr 3rd quarter

Michael Comstock 2nd and 3rd quarters

Tristan Hunter 1st and 2nd quarters

Allen McCumbers 1st quarter

Jack Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Morgan Staudenmaier 2nd and 3rdquarters and 1st and 2nd semesters

Accumulated Semester Honor Roll Pins

Students earning a 3.5-4.0 GPA

Honor Roll Bronze Pin for at least Two Semesters: Kodie Rempp, Julie Skavdahl, Jack Skavdahl, Morgan Staudenmaier

Honor Roll Silver Pin for at least Four Semesters: Allen McCumbers, Tommy Watson, Bailey Oetken

Honor Roll Gold Pin for at least Six Semesters: Morgan Edmund, Faith Nunn, Grace Skavdahl

Honor Roll Medallion for Eight Semesters: Morgan Edmund, Faith Nunn, Grace Skavdahl

President's Award for Educational Excellence

The purpose of this award is to recognize academic success in the classroom. To be eligible for the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, students must meet the following requirements:

• Students must score in the 90th percentile in reading and math.

• Earn at least a 3.5 GPA

Students receiving this award: Kodie Rempp, Skylar Edmund, and Kailey Klein

Hugh Obrien Youth Leadership

Each year, HOBY invites all high schools to select an outstanding sophomore to attend the state Leadership Seminar. Sioux County High School has chosen Kodie Rempp and Julie Skavdahl to represent the school during the June leadership seminar.

The program includes panel discussions on the topics of education, media, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, government, diversity, and more. HOBY seminars are designed to enhance students' leadership, critical thinking, and ethical decision-making abilities, and to provide the skills needed to be of service to others.

During the leadership seminar, the HOBY Ambassadors complete a community service project together. At the completion of each seminar, each student pledges to complete 100 more hours of their own time contributing to their local communities.

