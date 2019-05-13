Sioux County Honor Roll
Students earning a 3.5-4.0 GPA
Michael Comstock 2nd and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Tristan Hunter 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Kalen Lotton 1st and 3rd quarters
Allen McCumbers 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Tommy Watson 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Karlee Juhnke 2nd quarter
Kodie Rempp 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Julie Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Ziphorah Starkey 3rd quarter
Skylar Edmund 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Kailey Klein 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Leif Meidell 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Mike Sanderson 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Morgan Edmund 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Faith Nunn 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Bailey Oetken 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Grace Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Jack Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Morgan Staudenmaier 2nd and 3rd quarters and 2nd semester
Honorable Mention
Students earning a 3.0-3.49 GPA
John Buhr 1st and 3rd quarters
Michael Comstock 1st quarter
Kalen Lotton 2nd quarter and 1st semester
Skylar Dean 1st and 2nd quarters
Karlee Juhnke 1st and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Sam Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Ziphorah Starkey 1st and 2nd quarters and 1st semester
Richy Gutierrez 2nd and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Bethany Krein 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters and 1st semester
Tucker Monroe 2nd quarter
Morgan Staudenmaier 1st quarter and 1st semester
Most Improved Certificate
Awarded to students earning a GPA .3 points higher than the previous semester
John Buhr 3rd quarter
Michael Comstock 2nd and 3rd quarters
Tristan Hunter 1st and 2nd quarters
Allen McCumbers 1st quarter
Jack Skavdahl 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Morgan Staudenmaier 2nd and 3rdquarters and 1st and 2nd semesters
Accumulated Semester Honor Roll Pins
Students earning a 3.5-4.0 GPA
Honor Roll Bronze Pin for at least Two Semesters: Kodie Rempp, Julie Skavdahl, Jack Skavdahl, Morgan Staudenmaier
Honor Roll Silver Pin for at least Four Semesters: Allen McCumbers, Tommy Watson, Bailey Oetken
Honor Roll Gold Pin for at least Six Semesters: Morgan Edmund, Faith Nunn, Grace Skavdahl
Honor Roll Medallion for Eight Semesters: Morgan Edmund, Faith Nunn, Grace Skavdahl
President's Award for Educational Excellence
The purpose of this award is to recognize academic success in the classroom. To be eligible for the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, students must meet the following requirements:
• Students must score in the 90th percentile in reading and math.
• Earn at least a 3.5 GPA
Students receiving this award: Kodie Rempp, Skylar Edmund, and Kailey Klein
Hugh Obrien Youth Leadership
Each year, HOBY invites all high schools to select an outstanding sophomore to attend the state Leadership Seminar. Sioux County High School has chosen Kodie Rempp and Julie Skavdahl to represent the school during the June leadership seminar.
The program includes panel discussions on the topics of education, media, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, government, diversity, and more. HOBY seminars are designed to enhance students' leadership, critical thinking, and ethical decision-making abilities, and to provide the skills needed to be of service to others.
During the leadership seminar, the HOBY Ambassadors complete a community service project together. At the completion of each seminar, each student pledges to complete 100 more hours of their own time contributing to their local communities.