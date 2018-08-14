Two men from Rapid City and Sturgis were among six arrested recently in a sex trafficking investigation in the Rapid City area, authorities announced Tuesday.
The South Dakota Attorney General's Office says the Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, according to a press release.
The six men were arrested on felony charges of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet: Robert Bungert, 55, Sturgis; Zam Mung, 29, Rapid City; Jeremiah Stertz, 30, Yankton; Paul Heib, 50, Rapid City; Connor Harmon, 20, Sturgis; and Adam Myosky, 38, Port Clinton, Ohio.