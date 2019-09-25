Fort Lewis converted three Chadron State fumbles into touchdowns while posting a 37-30 victory over the Eagles in an RMAC game in Durango, Colo., on Saturday.
Besides the rare problem with fumbles, the Eagles got off to a another slow start, managing just 28 yards of offense in the opening quarter, trailed 16-6 at halftime and 30-13 with 9:24 left in the third period after the Skyhawks had cashed in on their second and third fumble recoveries for TDs.
Dating back to at least 1970, it’s the first time an opponent has scored more than one touchdown in a game against the Eagles off of fumbles.
To the Eagles’ credit, they scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to tie the score, but Fort Lewis got what proved to be the winning touchdown with 1:36 to play by driving 75 yards in 10 plays. Chadron State responded by reaching the Skyhawks’ 15-yard line, but time ran out as CSC’s final two passes fell incomplete.
The Eagles, now 1-2 for the season, out-yarded Fort Lewis, 2-1, by a whopping 441 to 275 margin, but could not completely offset the 20 points Fort Lewis garnered from the turnovers.
Head Coach Jay Long also noted that penalties (10 for 106 yards) hampered the Eagles. “I’m frustrated and disappointed,” Long said. “We can beat any team and we can lose to any team. We’ve got to make some changes.”
A big-time defensive play by a pair of CSC veterans prevented Fort Lewis from scoring on the game’s first possession. The Skyhawks had driven to midfield when quarterback Jake Lowry uncorked a long pass that was deflected by cornerback Demetrius McFadden and grabbed by safety Tyree Fryar in the end zone for a touchback.
Fort Lewis still scored first. A 52-yard run by tailback Jeff Hansen paved the way for a 30-yard field goal by freshman Hogan Keasler less than a minute into the second quarter.
The Skyhawks went ahead 10-0 midway in the frame when Lowry hit wide receiver Isaac Leppke on an 11-yard scoring pass.
Less than a minute later, Fort Lewis scored again after the Eagles fumbled on back-to-back plays deep in their own territory. The second bobble, a handoff from quarterback Dalton Holst to tailback Stevann Brown, was claimed by FLC linebacker Suli Tukumoeatu, who was credited for a five-yard TD return.
The Eagles responded with a 74-yard drive that netted their first first-half touchdown of the season. Holst hit Cole Thurness with a 26-yard pass early in the eight-play drive and connected with Tevon Wright with a 25-yard shot in the end zone. CSC attempted a two-point conversion, but it failed.
Chadron State demonstrated its explosiveness on the opening drive of the second half, going 87 yards in just four plays. Brown opened the drive with runs of 16 and 11 yards, Holst hit Colt Foster with a 20-yard shot and then hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Fullerton on a 40-yard strike for the touchdown. After Colton Dolder added the PAT, the Skyhawks’ lead was just 16-13.
Fumble disasters struck the Eagles on their next two possessions.
The first occurred when FLC tackle Blake De La Rosa sacked Holst at the goal line and end Tim Paogofie claimed the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Less than two minutes later, Holst was again sacked, this time by blitzing cornerback Ka’Lonn Milton. When the ball came free again, De La Rosa picked it up and galloped 40 yards to the goal line, giving the Skyhawks a 30-13 bulge after the PATs had been tacked on.
The Eagles dominated the next 15 minutes, tallying 17 points to tie the score.
A 12-play, 80-yard march produced the first touchdown, when Holst hooked up with Wright on a 27-yard pass play to close out the third period.
On their first possession of the fourth, Holst hit Chad Mikelson on a 15-yard pass and Wright on an 18-yard toss before the CSC quarterback scored the first touchdown of his college career on a nine-yard scamper after faking a handoff.
The Eagles got a big sack of their own when sophomore linebacker Noah Kerchal decked Lowry for a 17-yard loss. The ensuing punt went just 20 yards, giving CSC the ball at the Fort Lewis 30. The Eagles got one first down, but had to settle for Dolder’s 35-yard field goal that tied the score at 30-30 with 6:30 to play.
When the Skyhawks got the ball, they took their time with Lowry usually running it himself. They got a boost when the Eagles were flagged for pass interference at midfield. With two minutes left, the Fort Lewis quarterback found tight end Zach Russell open for a 23-yard pass that netted a first-and-goal at the CSC six. Lowry ran the ball to one, then scored on the next play for what proved to be the winning touchdown.
Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards, but a personal foul penalty took away 13 of those yards. The Eagles took possession at their own 40 with 96 seconds remaining and no time outs. They completed just two of the next eight passes. Holst hooked up with Wright for a 26-yard gain and Brown made an acrobatic reception for 14 yards.
An offsides penalty against Fort Lewis moved the ball to the hosts’ 15, but the final two passes fell incomplete as time expired.
Holst completed 25 of 50 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Wright led the receivers with nine catches for 139 yards. Thurness had six receptions for 74 yards and Fullerton five for 82.
Brown saw almost all the action at tailback with 25 carries for 94 yards and also returned five kickoffs for a 30-yard average.
Hansen has the only tailback Fort Lewis used. He carried 19 times for 95 yards. Lowry carried 18 times for 69 yards and completed 10 of 22 passes for 114 yards. Hughes had four receptions for 24
CSC FLC
First Downs 26 17
Total Net Yards 441 275
Rushes, Yards 35-91 38-161
Passing Yards 350 114
Passing 25-50-0 10-23-1
Return Yards 151 112
Punts, Average 3-39.7 6-38.7
Fumbles, Lost 6-3 1-0
Penalties, Yards 10-106 8-61
Chadron State 0 6 14 10 ----30
Fort Lewis 0 16 14 7 ----37
Second Quarter
FLC--Hogan Keasler 30 field goal.
FLC--Isaac Leppke 11 pass from Jake Lowry (Kaesler kick)
FLC--Suli Tukumoeatu 5 return of CSC fumble (kick failed)
CSC--Tevan Wright 25 pass from Dalton Holst (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CSC--Brandon Fullerton 40 pass from Holst (Colton Dolder kick)
FLC--Tim Paogofie recovered CSC fumble in end zone (Kaesler kick)
FLC--Blayke De La Rosa returned CSC fumble 40 yards (Kaesler kick)
CSC--Wright 27 pass from Holst (Dolder kick)
Fourth Quarter
CSC--Holst 9 run (Dolder kick)
CSC--Dolder 35 field goal.
FLC--Lowry 1 run (Kaesler kick)
Rushing: CSC--Stevann Brown 25-94, Priest Jennings 3-2, Dalton Holst 5-minus 2, Elijah Myles 2-minus 3. FLC--Jeff Hansen 19-95, Jake Lowry 18-69, Arealous Hughes 1-minus 3.
Passing: CSC--Dalton Holst 25-50-0, 350 yards, 3 TDs. FLC--Jake Lowry 10-22-1, 114 yards, 1 TD; Parker Strahler 0-1-0.
Receiving: CSC--Tevon Wright 9-139, Cole Thurness 6-74, Brandon Fullerton 5-82, Stevann Brown 2-13, Colt Foster 1-20, Chad Mikelson 1-15, Matt Vargas 1-7. FLC--Arealous Hughes 4-24, Jeff Hansen 2-18, Zach Russell 1-23, Sam Kullberg 1-22, Markez Boyken 1-16, Isaac Leppke 1-11.
Kickoff Returns: CSC--Stevann Brown 5-151. FLC--Matt Waid 4-139, Ka’Lonn 1-15.
Tackles: CSC--Tyree Fryer 3-6, 9; Travis Wilson 2-6, 8; DeAndre Barthwell 6-1, 7; Tyler Lewis 4-3, 7; Joel Carpenter 3-4, 7; Calder Focella 2-3, 5. FLC--Duane Jones 6-4,10; Darrian Stickney 4-6, 10; Ka’Lonn Milton 7-1, 8; Shane Wetzel 3-4,7; Scott Maxwell, 5-1, 6; Suli Tukumoeatu 3-3, 6.