Sledding

There's fun to be had by the whole family at the Chadron State Park sled run.

 Photo by Justin Haag

This winter marks the fourth year for Chadron State Park’s sledding hill, a destination that has become more and more popular with each season, particularly during the holidays.

The area, which neighbors the park’s archery range, features a run down a prominent hill into a bowl-area at the bottom and finds a good compromise between steepness and length, offering maximum enjoyment without the kind of breakneck-speed that can lead to an abrupt end to the fun.

Sledding has been a popular activity at the park for years, but the designated sled run provides a purpose-built area of the park to do it safely. Each year the park has worked to make improvements on the hill maximize enjoyment and safety.

