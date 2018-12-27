Planning health-conscious New Year’s resolutions typically includes cutting back on unhealthy foods during meals from breakfast to dinner. However, it’s also important to cut out sugary, calorie-laden snacks that can counteract all your hard work throughout the rest of the day.
Rather than skipping snacks entirely, it’s possible to instead incorporate nutritious options that pack protein to help you recharge without going overboard on calories, sodium and sugars. Opt for quick bites like Baked White Bean and Artichoke Dip paired with light, crunchy, low-sugar crackers to get the fuel you need between meals.
This snack idea can be especially filling yet nutritious when you dip with an option like gluten-free, non-GMO Crunchmaster Protein Snack Crackers, made with wholesome ingredients crafted to fit healthy, active lifestyles. With five grams of plant-based protein per serving, the cholesterol-free crackers can aid in providing energy without unnecessary sugars.
As you take steps to incorporate a healthier lifestyle in the New Year, be sure to take into account healthy activities along with nutritious eating habits from the first meal of the day to the last, and each snack in-between.
Baked White Bean and Artichoke Dip with Crackers
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 8
1 can (15 ounces) organic white cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 can (14 fluid ounces) water-packed artichoke hearts, drained
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives, divided
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
pinch of cayenne pepper
1 package (3.54 ounces) Crunchmaster Protein Snack Crackers in Roasted Garlic flavor
Heat oven to 400 F.
In food processor, puree beans, artichokes, olive oil, 1 tablespoon chives, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper and cayenne until smooth. Scrape into 4-cup baking dish and smooth over top.
Bake 15-20 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve with crackers.
Tip: Substitute parsley or mint for chives, if desired.
Nutrition information per serving: 200 calories; 10 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 580 mg sodium; 21 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 7 g protein.