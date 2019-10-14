Gavin Rowell’s goal on a direct kick in the 32nd minute was the only shot to find net for both teams as Brandon Valley edged Rapid City Stevens 1-0 in Class AA quarterfinal boys soccer action Monday in Brandon.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we gave it our all,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We played well and the boys can come away proud of their effort.”
Both teams relied on stellar defensive play from their midfield and defender lines to fend off offensive charges in the match.
The Raiders took a dozen shots, with six on frame, and the Lynx took 10 shots, with six on mark. Both teams produced a number of defender clear-outs that stifled setups for clear shots at the net.
The Raiders best attempts at the equalizer came on an excellent shot from Rex Wiebe in the 58th minute that was deflected by Lynx goalkeeper Ayden Spicer. Ross Moriarty had a pair of shot attempts in the final minutes for the Raiders, one that sailed just over the bar in the 76th minute.
Raiders keeper Carter Waggoner had four saves and a half dozen clear outs of Lynx through balls. Stellar defensive efforts were put in by Chris Bauer, Chris Policky, Ethan Ellender, Ethan Schuelke, Corrin Burke and Wyatt Thomas.
The Raiders finish 7-3-3 on the season.