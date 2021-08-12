Softball, E-sports may get their start in the next year

PIERRE — E-sports and girls’ softball could be sanctioned for South Dakota high schools as soon as the 2022-2023 school year. At its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors learned that SDHSAA staff will have proposals ready for the two sports at its November meeting.

At the meeting SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said there was some difference of opinion among schools as to when the girls’ softball season should take place. She said that schools were polled as to whether they were interested in adding the sport and what the preference would be for scheduling the season: in the spring, fall or summer.

South Dakota is the only state that does not offer high school girls’ softball. Of those states that do, 44 offer it in the spring, four in the fall and one in the summer.

“Obviously the weather is much better in the fall,” Auch said, noting that of the 25 schools that want to offer the sport, 16 preferred the spring, two the summer and seven the fall. The survey results showed that 34 schools might be interested in adding the sport and 15 said no. The 74 schools that responded to the survey represent a little more than half of the schools that belong to SDHSAA.