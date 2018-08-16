Some Rapid City first- and sixth-graders will be forced to transfer to different schools in the district due to "unanticipated growth," according to school officials.
A news release from Rapid City Area Schools says enrollment of first- and sixth-graders is larger than usual in some schools in the district. To compensate, some students will be transferred to schools outside of their assigned attendance area.
School officials said some places will also increase class sizes to cut down on the number of transfers.
"Forced transfers and increased class sizes are not ideal or long-term solutions to address crowding in some of our school buildings," the release says.
Last year the district formed a Facilities Task Force to address crowding concerns "related to a shift in residential growth." The statement said the district's overall enrollment is steady.
