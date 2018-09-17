Black Hills elk
The state Game, Fish & Parks Department management objective for the Black Hills elk population is 6,000 to 8,000 overall.
“We’re about at our objective, and we have been for several years,” said Andy Linbloom, GF&P senior big-game biologist in Rapid City. “We’ve been at about 7,000, and we’re at roughly 6,900 now.”
That more stable level comes after GF&P “cranked up the harvest” in 2005 and 2006, when hunters killed more than 1,500 elk each year, Lindbloom said. That higher kill came in response to landowner complaints about damage from elk on fences and livestock-food supplies.
The objective was to reduce the elk herd, particularly in areas of landowner complaints.
“Mission accomplished,” Lindbloom said. “The population did come down.”
It came down a little too far, in fact. And GF&P backed off on license numbers and the harvest, so it could rebuild itself. It has been doing just that under under a succession of seasons with more limited harvests.
In 2017 the kill was 1,186 and in 2016 1,155. But within different management units of the hills, priorities are different. In some the goal is to maintain elk levels, in others increase or even decrease.
Along with the Black Hills, there are elk-hunting units that reach out onto the prairie near the hills. There are also units in Bennett County and parts of Jackson and Mellette counties. And there’s a new unit this year in Harding County for limited elk populations in the Slim Buttes, Cave Hills and Short Pine Hills.
The Harding County season — with just eight any elk licenses being issued — was begun because elk have migrated back into the area, probably from established herds in Montana, although there also are some elk in the badlands country of North Dakota, which could also be a source.
Black Hills deer
Last year, hunters in the Black Hills killed about 5,100 white-tailed deer, the dominant deer species. Hunters in the Black Hills also killed about 350 mule deer, a popular trophy more typically found out on the plains or in the drier. more open areas of the hills or foothills.
Most Black Hills deer hunting is on public land, particularly on the Black Hills National Forest. And GF&P works with the U.S. Forest Service on management objectives, including a goal of about 70,000 deer for the hills. Right now the deer population is estimated at just shy of 60,000.
So the overall objective is to add to the whitetail population in the hills. Recent winters have complicated that somewhat. GF&P uses a winter severity index to help gauge impacts of winter weather on the deer herd. Statewide, the average severity is a 130. Last year’s SWI statewide was 200.
In the Black Hills a 180 on the the WSI is considered average. Last winter was a 250.
“We saw overwinter fawn survival drop in the Black Hills last year,” Lindbloom said. “So we’re likely to have fewer animals. The growth rates were slowed down by winter losses. But we anticipate a continued slow growth.”
West River prairie deer
The push in prairie deer management is for more deer in most, but not all, management units.
“As a whole, we’re in a rebuilding stage in most of our deer units,” Lindbloom says. “That means conservative harvests, and a very limited number of antlerless licenses.”
That’s especially true with mule deer in all of the hunting units. Virtually everybody wants more muleys. Whitetail management is a bit different.
“It’s a little more complicated. In most units the objective is to increase whitetail numbers,” Lindbloom said. “But in others we’re about where we want to be and there are a couple where the objective is to decrease whitetail numbers, particularly in Harding and Butte counties.”
Antelope
The pronghorn herd is growing after declines that included weather-related losses. Management is aimed at a population objective of 68,000 statewide. And most of the population is west of the Missouri River.
“They’ve been slowly increasing since about 2011, from just over 30,000 to about 50,000 now,” Lindbloom said.
Winter Storm Atlas in early October of 2013 didn’t help, however.
“We did see some winter losses there,” Lindbloom said. “And I think that slowed the growth of the herd in several areas. And again last year, we had some substantial winter in the northwest and southwest, where the strongest pronghorn populations are.”
Mountain lion
For the first time in several years, there are indications that the lion population might be increasing, slightly.
“The last few years the bulk of the data suggested the population was stable to slightly decreasing,” Lindbloom said. “This year we have a few indications that the population might be increasing again. Others suggest stability, but we’ve had a few of our indices take a turn (upward).”
Most lions are in or near the Black Hills, although some wander the prairie. In fact, 11 were shot on the prairie last year, compared to 31 in the Black Hills. The estimated lion population at the start of the last hunting season was 300.
“We’re still debating on where we are with an estimate this year,” Lindbloom said.
A new lion management plan, scheduled to be finished next summer, should offer a clearer picture of the lion status and management objectives.