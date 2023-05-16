South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks' annual Open House Weekend runs Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.
Open House Weekend includes free entrance to all of South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas. A number of parks will also host special events to kick off the summer season.
The Open House Weekend also coincides with Free Fishing Weekend, so fishing licenses won’t be required.
Camping fees, as well as fishing regulations and limits, still apply.
