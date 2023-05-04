Two South Dakota locations have made Midwest Living magazine’s third annual “Best of the Midwest” list.

Badlands National Park was named “Best National Park,” and Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City was named “Best Historic Hotel.”

Midwest Living magazine releases a special “Best of the Midwest” travel issue to celebrate the places that make the Midwest region so rich, promoting the locations and awards online and on their social media platforms.

“Badlands National Park and the Hotel Alex Johnson are beloved by South Dakotans and visitors alike, and it is an honor for them to be recognized by the well-known and respected Midwest Living magazine in this capacity,” said James Hagen, Secretary of Travel South Dakota.

Midwest Living magazine is a women's lifestyle, cooking and home magazine which features recipes, DIY projects, and Midwest travel inspiration.

For more information and to see all award winners, visit MidwestLiving.com.